Penguins

Senators defeat Penguins in overtime to take Game 1 of East final
Jonathan Bombulie | Saturday, May 13, 2017, 10:33 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Ottawa Senators right wing Bobby Ryan celebrates his game winning goal against the Penguins in the overtime during game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals Saturday, May 13, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Senator right wing Bobby Ryan (9) gets a shot past Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) for the game-winning goal in overtime of the Eastern Conference finals of the NHL Playoffs on Saturday May 13, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
A Penguins shot rings off the post behind Ottawa Senators goalie Craig Anderson in the first period during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday, May 13, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Ottawa Senators goalie Craig Anderson makes a save on Penguins right wing Patric Hornqvist in the first period during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday, May 13, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) is unable to put a rebound in the goal against the Senators in the first period of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals Saturday May 13, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins react after a goal by the Senators in the first period of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals Saturday May 13, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Senator goalie Craig Anderson (41) stops a shot against the Penguins in the first period of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals Saturday May 13, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
The Senators celebrate a goal against the Penguins in the first period of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals Saturday May 13, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins center Evgeni Malkin (71) catches the skate of Penguins right wing Patric Hornqvist (72) with a shot on goal in the first period of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals Saturday May 13, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins center Evgeni Malkin (left) and Senators defenseman Erik Karlsson (65) battle for the puck in the first period of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals Saturday, May 13, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) is pushed off the goal by Senators defenseman Dion Phaneuf (2) in the first period of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals Saturday May 13, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
The Senators score a goal past Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) in the first period of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals Saturday May 13, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Senator left wing Tom Pyatt (10) battles past Penguins right wing Patric Hornqvist (72) in the first period of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals Saturday May 13, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins right wing Bryan Rust (17) brings the puck up ice against the Senators in the second period of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals Saturday May 13, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins center Evgeni Malkin (71) breaks out ahead of the Senators defense in the second period of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals Saturday May 13, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury stops a wrap-around shot by Senators defenseman Fredrik Claesson (33) in the second period of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals Saturday May 13, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury catches a shot in the second period of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals Saturday, May 13, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury deflects a against the Senators in the second period of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals Saturday, May 13, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Senators goalie Craig Anderson blocks a shot from Penguins center Evgeni Malkin (71) in the second period of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals Saturday, May 13, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury blocks a shot on goal against the Senators in the second period of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals Saturday, May 13, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins center Sidney Crosby brushes past Senators defenseman Erik Karlsson (65) in the second period of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals Saturday, May 13, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins center Jake Guentzel takes a check from Senators center Zack Smith (15) in the second period of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals Saturday, May 13, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Penguins center Evgeni Malkin is called for holding on Senators center Tom Pyatt in the second period of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals Saturday, May 13, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin gets the puck away from Senators center Derick Brassard in the second period of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals Saturday, May 13, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury makes a save against the Senators in the second period of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals Saturday, May 13, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.

Updated 23 minutes ago

In Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals, the Penguins ended up in the one place no one wants to go with the Ottawa Senators.

Overtime.

Bobby Ryan scored 4 minutes, 59 seconds into overtime to give the Senators a 2-1 victory over the Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Game 2 is set for Monday night. The Senators are 6-1 in overtime in the playoffs.

On the winning goal, the Senators won a puck battle after a defensive-zone faceoff, sending Ryan up the right wing. He raced past defenseman Olli Maatta and scored on a backhand move.

After having been held at bay by a stingy Ottawa defense through most of the game, the Penguins finally broke through with less than six minutes left in regulation.

Defenseman Ron Hainsey chipped a puck past Ottawa's neutral-zone defense and retrieved it in the right-wing corner. Chris Kunitz picked the puck up there, wheeled up the wall and shot. Evgeni Malkin redirected the puck between the pads of goalie Craig Anderson with 5:35 to go.

Before Malkin's goal, the Penguins largely were frustrated but not in the way they might have expected.

They handled Ottawa's vaunted 1-3-1 forecheck fairly well. They weren't dynamic offensively, but they used a combination of footspeed, stretch passes and tips to get through more often than not. It was other parts of Ottawa's game that left the Penguins kicking the ice.

In the first period, for example, the Penguins were frustrated by a few brushes with the goal frame and an ineffective power play.

Anderson's play was another frustrating facet of the game that left the Penguins frustrated.

He didn't turn in a lot of acrobatic stops, but he was unflappable all the same. The Senators were more opportunistic, capitalizing on a Penguins error to take a 1-0 lead with less than six minutes left in the first period.

A forechecking Jean-Gabriel Pageau forced a Brian Dumoulin turnover behind the net, then went to right hash marks, took a pass from Bobby Ryan and beat goalie Marc-Andre Fleury to the glove side.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

