Senators defeat Penguins in overtime to take Game 1 of East final

In Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals, the Penguins ended up in the one place no one wants to go with the Ottawa Senators.

Overtime.

Bobby Ryan scored 4 minutes, 59 seconds into overtime to give the Senators a 2-1 victory over the Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Game 2 is set for Monday night. The Senators are 6-1 in overtime in the playoffs.

On the winning goal, the Senators won a puck battle after a defensive-zone faceoff, sending Ryan up the right wing. He raced past defenseman Olli Maatta and scored on a backhand move.

After having been held at bay by a stingy Ottawa defense through most of the game, the Penguins finally broke through with less than six minutes left in regulation.

Defenseman Ron Hainsey chipped a puck past Ottawa's neutral-zone defense and retrieved it in the right-wing corner. Chris Kunitz picked the puck up there, wheeled up the wall and shot. Evgeni Malkin redirected the puck between the pads of goalie Craig Anderson with 5:35 to go.

Before Malkin's goal, the Penguins largely were frustrated but not in the way they might have expected.

They handled Ottawa's vaunted 1-3-1 forecheck fairly well. They weren't dynamic offensively, but they used a combination of footspeed, stretch passes and tips to get through more often than not. It was other parts of Ottawa's game that left the Penguins kicking the ice.

In the first period, for example, the Penguins were frustrated by a few brushes with the goal frame and an ineffective power play.

Anderson's play was another frustrating facet of the game that left the Penguins frustrated.

He didn't turn in a lot of acrobatic stops, but he was unflappable all the same. The Senators were more opportunistic, capitalizing on a Penguins error to take a 1-0 lead with less than six minutes left in the first period.

A forechecking Jean-Gabriel Pageau forced a Brian Dumoulin turnover behind the net, then went to right hash marks, took a pass from Bobby Ryan and beat goalie Marc-Andre Fleury to the glove side.

