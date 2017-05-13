Penguins notebook: Slowing Senators star Karlsson remains tricky

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

At the start of a playoff series, a coach will generally have a matchup plan for dealing with his opponent's most dangerous scorer.

When facing the Washington Capitals, for instance, he would identify the line combination or defense pair he most frequently wants on the ice against Alex Ovechkin.

As the Eastern Conference finals began Saturday night, Penguins coach Mike Sullivan didn't necessarily have a personnel plan designed to slow down Ottawa star Erik Karlsson. That's largely because it would be functionally impossible to designate one particular checker to key on a defenseman who can play as many as 30 minutes per game.

“I don't know that we're going to look for a matchup against a defenseman,” Sullivan said. “He's going to play half the game, so he's going to be on the ice a lot. He's a very good player. He's one of the elite defensemen in the league. We're certainly going to have to do our best to make it a hard game for him.”

Sullivan said the best way to slow Karlsson's offense, of course, is to make him play defense.

“I think the way our team does that most effectively is with our own puck possession, in forcing him and more of their offensive players to have to expend energy defending us,” Sullivan said. “I think that's an aspect of our game where I know our team can get to another level, and we're going to try to bring that more consistently.”

Lineup notes

The Penguins went with the same lineup they used in Game 7 against Washington on Wednesday.

Scott Wilson and Carter Rowney were on the fourth line in place of Carl Hagelin, who continues to recover from a lower-body injury, and Tom Kuhnhackl.

Trevor Daley missed his third straight game with a lower-body injury.

Ottawa made two changes to the lineup it used in finishing off the Rangers in six games in the previous round. Viktor Stalberg and veteran tough guy Chris Neil were out with injuries. Tommy Wingels and Ryan Dzingel took their place.

Penalty kill changes

Against the Capitals, Penguins penalty killers were facing perhaps the most regimented power play in the league. Ovechkin was always going to be in the left faceoff circle. T.J. Oshie was always going to be at the right hash marks.

Against Ottawa, the dynamic changes a bit. Karlsson runs the show and Mike Hoffman is a dangerous shooter, but the Senators are more likely to freelance than the Capitals were.

“I think they're a little bit more instinctive,” Rowney said. “Karlsson kind of quarterbacks it, but they've got some good shooters over there, Hoffman and (Jean-Gabriel) Pageau is having a great playoffs. There's a few guys over there you've got to worry about.”

Defending Ottawa's power play isn't the only reason Rowney is on high alert these days. His wife is expecting the couple's first child and is within a week of her due date.

Taking a gamble

Oddsmakers installed the Penguins as a prohibitive favorite to win the Eastern Conference finals, according to Bovada.lv. Bettors would have to put up $300 to win $100 on the Penguins. Wagering $100 on the Senators would bring a $250 return.

Leading the league in postseason scoring heading into the third round, Evgeni Malkin was 5-1 co-favorite, along with Anaheim's Ryan Getzlaf, to claim the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP.

For the Penguins, Sidney Crosby and Marc-Andre Fleury are the next choices at 15-2, followed by Jake Guentzel at 20-1 and Phil Kessel at 30-1. Karlsson has 13-2 odds for Ottawa.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.