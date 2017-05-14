Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Penguins get speed move from unlikely source in Hainsey
Bill West | Sunday, May 14, 2017, 12:54 a.m.

Since joining the Penguins in late February, defenseman Ron Hainsey rarely played in a way that conjured a mention of the word “speed” from teammates.

The 36-year-old blue liner and playoff first-timer has anchored the penalty kill, erased space with his long reach and protected the net front. None of those habits fit with his most critical contribution to Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to Ottawa at PPG Paints Arena in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference final.

A chip-and-chase move from Hainsey right after the Penguins changed lines served as one of the few instances where the defending Stanley Cup champions used their speed to break down the Senators' strong defensive- and neutral-zone coverage. Hainsey, who was not available for comment after the game, lobbed the puck into the right corner and raced around defenseman Marc Methot to maintain possession and initiate a sequence that ended with Evgeni Malkin deflecting a Chris Kunitz shot past Ottawa goalie Craig Anderson.

Credited with a point for just the second time since the start of the second round, Hainsey acted impulsively on a night when too many of the Penguins erred on the side of patience.

“We did a good job of playing with speed there,” Kunitz said. “We put it in behind them, and once you're playing with speed, you can be the first guy on the puck. You're coming north-south, and they're coming back in the zone, so that opens different lanes. But we have to do a better job of putting pucks to the net.”

The Penguins finished with just 14 shots on goal and 34 attempts during five-on-five play. Malkin's goal did not represent the cleanest look at the net. But it happened without many Senators nearby to potentially block the puck and clear the area. Hainsey deserved credit for how quickly the Penguins assembled the chance.

“I think when a ‘D' puts his head down and takes hard strides, you think he's going to keep going in,” Kunitz said. “(Ian Cole) did it a few times and got the puck back. You just try to get in there, get around that scrum. Found it, took it out of the pile and put to the net, where we found a goal.

“Once you see him getting in there, it's a lot easier for you to jump in and get close to the puck so that maybe if you're not the first guy in there, you're the second guy looking for the puck.”

Coach Mike Sullivan approved of the way the Penguins handled Ottawa's stingy 1-3-1 forecheck. He did not consider the shortage of even-strength shots a reflection of the Senator's neutral-zone trap. Hainsey's chip served as one of several zone entries that left him satisfied.

“I think Ronny just felt he had an opportunity to get to the puck first and get on top of the puck so that he could create a puck battle,” Sullivan said. “That was a hockey decision that he made.

“From our estimation, we had a lot of clean entries. When we didn't, we put pucks to areas. I don't think that was the issue tonight. I thought we got through the way we wanted to.”

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.

