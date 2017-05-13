Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Plus-minus: Penguins' Crosby fails to make much impact in Game 1
Bill West | Saturday, May 13, 2017, 11:54 p.m.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) and Senator defenseman Erik Karlsson jockey for position in front of the goal in the third period of the Eastern Conference finals Saturday May 13, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.

Updated 1 hour ago

No game sheet is complete without plus-minus, a sometimes-misleading statistic that attempts to reflect a skater's two-way performance.

The Tribune-Review's version of plus-minus for the postseason also addresses two-play, albeit with more taken into account.

PLUS

Ottawa D Erik Karlsson

The Norris Trophy finalist led all skaters in ice time (30 minutes, 34 seconds) and tallied nine shot attempts, including a game-high six pucks on net. His two-way presence allowed Ottawa to dictate game pace for much of the night.

PLUS

Ottawa G Craig Anderson

He might've owed his posts a couple kisses, but the netminder nonetheless made several excellent stops, particularly with Ottawa short-handed. Anderson finished with 26 saves.

PLUS

Ottawa F Bobby Ryan

Twice he made the Penguins pay for mistakes with the puck. His breakaway in overtime served as a reminder of the Senators' quick-strike abilities.

PLUS

Penguins F Evgeni Malkin

His four shots on goal tied Olli Maatta and Bryan Rust for the team high. None meant more than his deflection that evened the score late in regulation. Malkin's line put together several strong offensive-zone possessions.

EVEN

Penguins F Matt Cullen

He centered the line that gave the Penguins some energy infusions early in the game. Coach Mike Sullivan considered Cullen's trio more productive than most of the team's forwards at generating zone time.

EVEN

Penguins G Marc-Andre Fleury

With 33 saves, he did enough to give the Penguins a chance to win. His 14 stops in the third period bought time for Malkin to finally come through with a tying goal.

MINUS

Penguins F Sidney Crosby

The captain entered overtime with one shot attempt, a puck that reached Ottawa's Anderson six minutes into the first period. Crosby finished with two attempts despite almost six minutes of power play ice time.

MINUS

Penguins D Brian Dumoulin

Charged with four giveaways, including one that set up Ottawa's first goal, Dumoulin committed a few of the mistakes he and the Penguins insisted they had to avoid.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.