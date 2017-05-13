Plus-minus: Penguins' Crosby fails to make much impact in Game 1

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

No game sheet is complete without plus-minus, a sometimes-misleading statistic that attempts to reflect a skater's two-way performance.

The Tribune-Review's version of plus-minus for the postseason also addresses two-play, albeit with more taken into account.

PLUS

Ottawa D Erik Karlsson

The Norris Trophy finalist led all skaters in ice time (30 minutes, 34 seconds) and tallied nine shot attempts, including a game-high six pucks on net. His two-way presence allowed Ottawa to dictate game pace for much of the night.

PLUS

Ottawa G Craig Anderson

He might've owed his posts a couple kisses, but the netminder nonetheless made several excellent stops, particularly with Ottawa short-handed. Anderson finished with 26 saves.

PLUS

Ottawa F Bobby Ryan

Twice he made the Penguins pay for mistakes with the puck. His breakaway in overtime served as a reminder of the Senators' quick-strike abilities.

PLUS

Penguins F Evgeni Malkin

His four shots on goal tied Olli Maatta and Bryan Rust for the team high. None meant more than his deflection that evened the score late in regulation. Malkin's line put together several strong offensive-zone possessions.

EVEN

Penguins F Matt Cullen

He centered the line that gave the Penguins some energy infusions early in the game. Coach Mike Sullivan considered Cullen's trio more productive than most of the team's forwards at generating zone time.

EVEN

Penguins G Marc-Andre Fleury

With 33 saves, he did enough to give the Penguins a chance to win. His 14 stops in the third period bought time for Malkin to finally come through with a tying goal.

MINUS

Penguins F Sidney Crosby

The captain entered overtime with one shot attempt, a puck that reached Ottawa's Anderson six minutes into the first period. Crosby finished with two attempts despite almost six minutes of power play ice time.

MINUS

Penguins D Brian Dumoulin

Charged with four giveaways, including one that set up Ottawa's first goal, Dumoulin committed a few of the mistakes he and the Penguins insisted they had to avoid.