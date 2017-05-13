No lineup changes expected for Game 1 vs. Ottawa

In a rare piece of lineup continuity this deep into the playoffs, it looks like the Penguins will start the Eastern Conference finals against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night with the same personnel they used to finish off the Washington Capitals in seven games in the previous round.

Before Game 7 against Washington, coach Mike Sullivan inserted Scott Wilson and Carter Rowney on the fourth line, taking the place of Tom Kuhnhackl, who is healthy, and Carl Hagelin, who is recovering from a lower-body injury.

Based on the order players left the ice at the end of an optional morning skate Saturday, Wilson and Rowney are expected to be in the lineup again.

Trevor Daley, who missed the last two games of the Washington series with a lower-body injury, has not resumed practicing with the team. Sullivan said he is day to day.

After morning skate, Sullivan said lineup continuity isn't necessarily something he is striving for.

“We've got some moving parts,” Sullivan said. “We believe we have a lot of depth within our team, and we can utilize guys in different ways to help our team win. So all of these guys that have been in our lineup here throughout the course of the playoffs have played significant minutes for us during the regular season. They've all been a big part of this team's ability to get to this point.

“So we believe, as a coaching staff, that we'll lean on all of these guys to continue to help us win. We can only dress … 18 skaters and 2 goalies, but certainly, our team is bigger than that. These guys, whether they're in the lineup or they're not in the lineup, they're every bit as important to helping this team win.”

While the lineup will likely be the same, Sullivan said he expects his players to quickly shift their focus from the Capitals to the Senators.

“We just have to be ready to refocus our energy and reinvest ourselves into this series,” Sullivan said. “We can't dwell on the past. We've got to turn the page and look to today's game and just stay in the moment. I think that's the most important thing.

“It always starts with an attitude and a mindset. We can't ease into this. We've got to make sure that we're ready to play from the drop of the puck. So it's really, for me, it's about an investment, emotionally and otherwise, into this new challenge, and I think our guys are excited to play.”

On the Ottawa side, injuries might force two changes to the lineup that finished off the Rangers in six games in the second round.

Winger Viktor Stalberg and veteran tough guy Chris Neil did not practice Friday and the Senators had only a small, informal morning skate Saturday. If they're out, wingers Ryan Dzingel and Tommy Wingels are in line to replace them.

On defense, hard-hitting Mark Borowiecki has been out a month with a lower-body injury. He could be back at some point during the series against the Penguins. In his absence, Fredrik Claesson and Ben Harpur have been Ottawa's third defense pair.

Senators star defenseman Erik Karlsson has been practicing in a limited capacity and revealed at the end of a first-round series against Boston that he had been playing with two hairline fractures in his left heel. He is expected to continue to play through the injury.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.