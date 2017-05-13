Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

No lineup changes expected for Game 1 vs. Ottawa
Jonathan Bombulie | Saturday, May 13, 2017, 12:36 p.m.
Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan, left, instructs the teamduring NHL practice, Friday, May 5, 2017, at the team's practice facility in Cranberry, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Updated 30 minutes ago

In a rare piece of lineup continuity this deep into the playoffs, it looks like the Penguins will start the Eastern Conference finals against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night with the same personnel they used to finish off the Washington Capitals in seven games in the previous round.

Before Game 7 against Washington, coach Mike Sullivan inserted Scott Wilson and Carter Rowney on the fourth line, taking the place of Tom Kuhnhackl, who is healthy, and Carl Hagelin, who is recovering from a lower-body injury.

Based on the order players left the ice at the end of an optional morning skate Saturday, Wilson and Rowney are expected to be in the lineup again.

Trevor Daley, who missed the last two games of the Washington series with a lower-body injury, has not resumed practicing with the team. Sullivan said he is day to day.

After morning skate, Sullivan said lineup continuity isn't necessarily something he is striving for.

“We've got some moving parts,” Sullivan said. “We believe we have a lot of depth within our team, and we can utilize guys in different ways to help our team win. So all of these guys that have been in our lineup here throughout the course of the playoffs have played significant minutes for us during the regular season. They've all been a big part of this team's ability to get to this point.

“So we believe, as a coaching staff, that we'll lean on all of these guys to continue to help us win. We can only dress … 18 skaters and 2 goalies, but certainly, our team is bigger than that. These guys, whether they're in the lineup or they're not in the lineup, they're every bit as important to helping this team win.”

While the lineup will likely be the same, Sullivan said he expects his players to quickly shift their focus from the Capitals to the Senators.

“We just have to be ready to refocus our energy and reinvest ourselves into this series,” Sullivan said. “We can't dwell on the past. We've got to turn the page and look to today's game and just stay in the moment. I think that's the most important thing.

“It always starts with an attitude and a mindset. We can't ease into this. We've got to make sure that we're ready to play from the drop of the puck. So it's really, for me, it's about an investment, emotionally and otherwise, into this new challenge, and I think our guys are excited to play.”

On the Ottawa side, injuries might force two changes to the lineup that finished off the Rangers in six games in the second round.

Winger Viktor Stalberg and veteran tough guy Chris Neil did not practice Friday and the Senators had only a small, informal morning skate Saturday. If they're out, wingers Ryan Dzingel and Tommy Wingels are in line to replace them.

On defense, hard-hitting Mark Borowiecki has been out a month with a lower-body injury. He could be back at some point during the series against the Penguins. In his absence, Fredrik Claesson and Ben Harpur have been Ottawa's third defense pair.

Senators star defenseman Erik Karlsson has been practicing in a limited capacity and revealed at the end of a first-round series against Boston that he had been playing with two hairline fractures in his left heel. He is expected to continue to play through the injury.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.