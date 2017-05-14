Penguins notebook: Hagelin practices, day-to-day again

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Few things might test the adaptability of Ottawa's 1-3-1 forecheck like Carl Hagelin's speed along the left wing.

Whether Hagelin will get the chance to race up and down the ice Monday night in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference final remains unknown, though.

The winger practiced with the Penguins on Sunday afternoon at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry but made no promises afterward about his availability. Hagelin did not dress in the series opener, nor did he play in Game 7 of the second-round series with Washington.

“It's a day-to-day thing,” Hagelin said. “We'll see what happens.”

The lower-body injury that caused Hagelin to miss from mid-March through the Penguins' first-round series against Columbus either has not cleared up entirely, or a different, undisclosed ailment intervened during the winger's recovery. Hagelin declined to discuss the details of his injury, and coach Mike Sullivan only hinted that health issues have affected the Swedish speedster's readiness in recent days.

Until this season, Hagelin never dealt with the hurdles created by nagging injuries. He appeared in 81 games as a rookie in 2011-12, played 60 times during the lockout-shortened 2012-13 and exceeded 95 appearances from 2013-14 through 2015-16. Through Saturday, his appearance total for 2016-17 was 66.

“It's definitely been frustrating,” Hagelin said. “You just want to be out there with the boys to help out as much as you can, but you have to see the positives, right? I mean, we're in the conference finals and obviously we're down 1-0, but there's a lot of games to be played, and hopefully I'll be back there soon.”

From where he watched Game 1, Hagelin noticed many of the same defining characteristics in Ottawa's game that teammates witnessed at ice level.

“I think we kind of knew what to expect,” Hagelin said. “They're a really sound defensive team. They don't take many chances, and they're solid in their own end. I think we've got to be patient and let the game come to us.”

Ache updates

Defenseman Trevor Daley (lower-body injury) missed Sunday's practice but skated on his own earlier in the day, Sullivan said.

Forwards Patric Hornqvist and Carter Rowney also were absent as each received permission to take a maintenance day.

Stay engaged

Marc-Andre Fleury never griped about the number of pucks that headed his way in the Penguins' first two playoff series. Columbus and Washington peppered Fleury, but the veteran netminder welcomed the activity.

In Game 1 of the Eastern Conference final, 35 pucks reached Fleury, who made 33 saves and considered the total satisfactory. But he only had to react to 60 shot attempts, which tied for the second-lowest total from a Penguins opponent this postseason.

“It's different from those (previous) two series, where they had a lot of zone time and took a lot of shots,” Fleury said. “I think it's just trying to stay focused, trying to stay sharp for the whole game. When you get your chances, you want to be big and stop them.”

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.