Penguins' Crosby just thinking about playing hockey

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The last time the Penguins and Ottawa Senators met, it was a matchup rife with controversy.

During a March 23 game, Sidney Crosby slashed Marc Methot on the hand, severing the tip of the Ottawa's defenseman's pinky finger.

Afterwards, Senators owner Eugene Melnyk said Crosby was a "whiner" who should be suspended "for a long time" for the infraction.

Crosby wasn't suspended. Methot returned to Ottawa's lineup by the second game of a first-round playoff series with Boston.

On Friday afternoon, after the Penguins practiced in Cranberry in preparation for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Senators on Saturday night at PPG Paints Arena, Crosby said the hubhub wasn't at the forefront of his thoughts.

"I'm worried about playing hockey. That's my focus," Crosby said. "There's always storylines in series and things like that, but this time of year, with how important these games are, I've got more than enough on my plate as far as getting ready to play."

Speaking with reporters in Ottawa on Thursday before making the trip to Pittsburgh, Methot declined to fan the controversy's flames.

"I think for me, all that's behind me and I'm just focused on the series and focused on the Penguins and that's going to be the goal for me moving forward," he said. "I'm just going to play him hard like every other guy on that team and focus on winning."

Melnyk, who is known to be outspoken, also kept the rhetoric toned down Thursday.

"He's a competitor, and like anyone else, he will be treated accordingly," Melnyk told the Ottawa Sun.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.