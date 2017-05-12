Penguins concentrate on solving Senators' stifling 1-3-1 forecheck

Tom Kuhnhackl provided his best Mark Stone forechecking impression at Penguins practice Friday at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry.

The 6-foot-2 Kuhnhackl possesses a frame similar to the 6-3 Stone, one of Ottawa's strongest two-way wingers. They're both in their mid-20s. Both went in the later rounds of the 2010 draft.

A key difference between the two: Stone knows how to thrive in the suffocating 1-3-1 forecheck championed by Senators coach Guy Boucher, and Kuhnhackl at best offers a simplified replication of the Ottawa winger's abilities in that system.

“I'd rather come more aggressive than kind of sitting back,” Kuhnhackl said. “They like sitting back. I'm sure they're going to wait for our mistakes.”

The Penguins' top skaters got their first postseason taste of the Senators' neutral zone-clogging scheme when Kuhnhackl and a few other skaters served as scout team at practice. Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals, which begins at 7 p.m. Saturday at PPG Paints Arena, will reveal whether the Penguins pieced together a convincing 1-3-1 practice unit and, more importantly, whether they put together a plan to sustain their speed and counter Ottawa.

“It's going to take all of our hockey smarts to try to figure out what plays are right in certain situations, especially against a team that's as patient and structured as they are,” defenseman Ian Cole said. “But if we play smart, then I think we should be able to put ourselves in good situations.”

Patience and opportunism served the Penguins well in their first two playoff series, as they exploited Columbus and Washington's aggressiveness to create odd-man rushes. Their lack of puck possession and territorial control proved frustrating, but it did not spell doom.

Ottawa, which won two of its three regular-season meetings with the Penguins, relied on stingy defense rather than overwhelming offensive-zone pressure as it rounded into playoff form. Only St. Louis (1.65) allowed fewer goals per 60 minutes of five-on-five play during its final 25 regular-season games than the Senators (1.67).

“At the start of the year, it took a while for us to kind of get adjusted to it,” Stone said of the 1-3-1 scheme. “Now you can kind of see our goals-for have kind of gone down, but (goals) have substantially gone down against. That's been the problem over the last couple years with us getting over the hump.”

Boucher insisted the burden of adaptability falls on his Senators — even after he explained how Ottawa's second-round opponent, the New York Rangers, played with a speed-heavy style similar to the Penguins' approach.

“They won the Cup last year because they were able to adjust to any style,” Boucher said. “They've got enough tools to go from one style to another and still shine and do well. I don't think we're looking at their team and saying, ‘Oh, there's a weakness here and a major hole there.' That is a team with no basic weaknesses, I think.

“For me, I don't think they're going to adjust drastically to us. I think they're the ones who've got the experience and who've got the background. We are going to have to make sure that we're able to adjust to them.”

Coach Mike Sullivan's decision to piece together a 1-3-1 scout team suggested otherwise. The coach used Kuhnhackl, center Oskar Sundqvist, winger Josh Archibald and defensemen Mark Streit and Derrick Pouliot as Senators stand-ins out of respect for one of Ottawa's greatest strengths.

“We wanted to give our players an opportunity to see it, practice it,” Sullivan said. “We have some strategies that we'd like to utilize to try to have success in establishing the type of game that we want to play.”

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.