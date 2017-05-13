Chipped Ice A.M.: New set of challenges awaits Crosby in conference finals

Editor's note: Visit triblive.com for the Chipped Ice A.M. report every morning the Penguins play or practice throughout their series with the Capitals.

In a second-round series, the Washington Capitals challenged Sidney Crosby's body. They tried to muscle up on the Penguins captain, sometimes outside the boundaries of the rules, to see if he could physically withstand the punishment.

When the Eastern Conference finals start Saturday night, it will be a different story for Crosby. The Ottawa Senators will challenge his mind.

The Senators are known to use a 1-3-1 forecheck, setting up a fence across the neutral zone that can slow any opponent's attack. Senators fans have taken to calling it the Kanata Wall after the Ottawa suburb where the team's arena is located.

For most players, the correct decision when staring at the wall is a fairly simple one. It's a bad idea to try to stickhandle or make intricate passes through it. It's a good idea to chip the puck past the wall, then go get it back.

For Crosby and an elite handful of supremely skilled players like him, the calculation isn't that simple.

Is he capable of using a burst of explosive speed to bust through the wall? Yes. At peak acceleration, few players can keep up with him.

Can he carry the puck through the neutral zone even when he's outnumbered? Yes. He could fill a highlight reel with examples of doing just that in his career.

Might he be able to thread a pass through a maze of sticks and skates to spring a teammate into the offensive zone? Of course. He's the premier playmaker of his generation.

For Crosby, playing against Ottawa will be a best-of-seven test of his ability to read and react.

“They're really good through the neutral zone,” Crosby said after practice Friday. “They try to slow teams down there. They're not a slow team by any means, though. They like to play pretty fast in transition. I think both teams are the same in that they want to play quick, but through the neutral zone, they're pretty stingy. We've got to make good decisions through there.”

When the Penguins met the Washington Capitals in a second-round series, it was billed as a battle between Crosby and Alex Ovechkin. In reality, though, the two superstars rarely played each other in a mano-a-mano way, especially after Ovechkin was dropped to the third line midway through the series.

The Eastern Conference finals, meanwhile, could be described as a battle between Crosby and Erik Karlsson. Because Karlsson has been known to play literally half the game, and because it's confrontation of a forward against a defenseman, the matchup could actually be a head-to-head one more often than not.

It's a showdown Karlsson said he's excited about.

“It's fun. It's always fun to play against the best players in the game, guys that can create a lot of things from nothing,” Karlsson said. “You are going to have to be able to play your best hockey in order to have a chance. I'm looking forward to that challenge and I know that everybody else is as well.

“You can see it (from) different angles and different perspectives, but it's something that you should want to do, play these type of games and against players like that.”

When it comes to a matchup of forward lines, it's possible Crosby could see a healthy helping of Derick Brassard in the series. When he played with Columbus and the Rangers earlier in his career, that's an assignment Brassard often drew.

Ottawa coach Guy Boucher said, however, that he doesn't have a particular line lined up for Crosby duty.

“(When) you got one real top line and then you can see the drop-off, then usually that's when you want to match,” Boucher said. “But when you look at the roster there and there is no drop-off, I think that's where you go, ‘Well, you know what? I think everybody has to do the job against whoever, especially on the road.'

“Obviously you're trying to get the defenseman you want against the guys that you want, but who are you going to pick? Crosby or (Evgeni) Malkin, somebody else? I mean, everybody's going to have to do the job. I've been here in conference finals before and once you get here, it's everybody has to do the job or else you don't belong here.”

LAST GAME: Bryan Rust and Patric Hornqvist scored to lead the Penguins to a 2-0 Game 7 victory over the Capitals on Wednesday night.

NEXT GAME: Three days later, the Penguins open the Eastern Conference finals at home against Ottawa at 7:15 p.m. Saturday night.

A NOTE: At first glance, it looks like Erik Karlsson torched the Penguins in the regular season, putting up a goal and six assists in three games. A closer look inside the numbers paints a different picture. Karlsson did most of his damage on the power play. When Karlsson was on the ice at even strength against the Penguins this season, the Penguins had a 27-24 advantage in shots and a 48-45 advantage in shot attempts.

A QUOTE: “It's going to be a very hard-fought series. It won't be won in four or five and if so, whichever team wins, they will deserve a lot of credit.” – Ottawa general manager Pierre Dorion

A NUMBER: 4 – goals for Jake Guentzel in the second round against Washington, a team-best total. He also led the Penguins in first-round goals with five.

