Pens vs. Sens: What's the word? Key questions in Penguins-Senators Eastern Conference final

After the up-and-down that was Round 2, hockey folks around here could an Eastern Conference final relatively free of drama. Well, some of us, anyway.

As for what to expect when the Penguins and Senators play hockey, we have re-assembled the experts to break down yet another spring showdown between the clubs from the Pittsburgh and Ottawa towns.

What about these Senators should concern the Penguins?

Bill West (TribLive) : Guy Boucher. Mike Sullivan is some sort of hockey wizard, and he had no trouble out-coaching the Penguins' first- and second-round opponents. I'm not sure Boucher will be as eager as Barry Trotz and John Tortorella to just slam his head against a wall and hope for the best as the series progresses.

Mike Darnay (Pensburgh) : Bill, I don't think that Guy Boucher will be that much of an issue for one reason alone. Who better to come up with a game plan to break a trap than someone who is great at implementing one? Enter Jacques Martin — time to earn your pay, my man.

Rob Rossi (upgruv): Speaking of Jacques, shouldn't the most overqualified assistant coach in NHL history get a bit more credit for continuously ruining NHL postseasons in Washington? Clearly, I'm not ready to let go of Round 2.

West: Addendum to my answer: The Penguins also need to brace for a 180-degree pivot in the opponent's playing style. They exploited Columbus and Washington's aggressive play in the first two rounds and generated offense through counterstrikes (up until the third period of Game 7, anyway). Now they must prepare for a team that will happily sit back and clog the neutral zone rather than attack.

Rossi: Young William, just because the two coaches in this series (and you) are super smart, that doesn't clear you to use fancy words like “addendum.”

Angie Carducci (Inside Hockey): I've underestimated the Senators. I didn't think they'd get out of the first round against Boston. I gave them no chance at all against the Rangers. But Karlsson, playing pretty much on one leg, is an unstoppable force. He's averaging almost 29 minutes a night, while Brian Dumoulin leads the Penguins with an average of 21. Missing Kris Letang a little more yet?

Angie: On the bright side for the Penguins, Karlsson (probably) can't play an entire 60 minutes. So the Penguins' depth and ability to roll four lines against the Senators should help a lot where the Bruins and Rangers fell short.

Mike Asti (tribLIVE Radio): Besides the fact that Karlsson gives the Senators what the Penguins are missing without Letang and then some, the style that Bill touched could go one of two ways. Either the Penguins' firepower and aggressiveness will require Craig Anderson to steal the series (this isn't out of the question with how he's been playing), or the Penguins may be frustrated when the Senators don't make as many mistakes as the Blue Jackets and Capitals did.

Rossi: Goalies don't steal series. They steal periods, maybe a game or two. Tell ‘em, Jess.

Jesse Marshall (The Pens Blog): I'm definitely looking forward to the potential battle of the brains between Boucher and Sullivan. That being said, I already like Sullivan's track record more than Boucher's; he's been to a Stanley Cup Final and has made it past the conference final. The other thing that concerns me is the Senators' speed. Especially considering the Penguins look a little gassed right now. They've been playing hockey non-stop since last year.

Rossi: Right. Yes. Absolutely. Also… what I said about goalies.

Asti: Honestly, the exhaustion factor — the Penguins went the distance last year, have key players who competed in the fake Olympics, and they're coming out of a tough seven-game series — could catch up. It's partly why the Blackhawks and Kings skipped a year before winning the Cup again.

Angie: Another thing I learned is that the Penguins aren't going to get away with not playing 60-minute games. They haven't played the full 60 often against Columbus or Washington, and Ottawa has shown an ability to strike when its opponent sits on a lead. The Senators led for just under 69 minutes of the near 340 they played against the Rangers, but that was enough for these comeback kids. Two of the four they won against the Rangers involved overcoming multi-goal deficits. The Penguins would do well to keep their foot on the gas — going after the Senators instead of sitting back, which was the key change that helped them close out the Capitals.

What impresses everybody most about Sullivan and Boucher?

West: They both continue to look like “Bond” villains behind the bench, no matter how well things go for their teams, so that's fun.

Rossi: Great hair. Or so says my stylist.

West: In all seriousness, both Sullivan and Boucher have done a solid job of getting their skaters to completely buy into a “playoff identity.” Ottawa has not abandoned its structure. The Penguins have trusted their depth, even when signs pointed to trouble.

Rossi: My stylist said as much, too.

Angie: Fans who got frustrated toward the end of Dan Bylsma's Penguins tenure had to like what they heard between Games 6 and 7 of the Capitals series — Mike Sullivan with video and whiteboard, making adjustments to help his team break out of their own zone and what the Capitals did so effectively in Game 6.

Rossi: To be fair, Bylsma's players have said he made too many adjustments. It's the media that said otherwise. Stupid media!

Angie: Sullivan's players said the adjustments were mostly a mindset change to go on the attack, but they also called Sullivan an excellent Xs and Os coach. His tactical strengths probably get overlooked a bit behind his calm, in-control demeanor and “Just Play” mantra. Although, I think those are equally effective and why he's a great coach.

Rossi: He is a great coach. But, also, great hair.

Asti: People tend to underrate coaches who have success with incredibly talented rosters. While it is true coaches can't win without having the horses, it's also often difficult to manage talent and personalities on a team like the Penguins. Sullivan has been a guy who has pressed all the right buttons since taking over in Pittsburgh. He's been the perfect mix of a guy who makes it clear he's in charge (something Bylsma was criticized for lacking) and being someone most players appear to enjoy playing for. Sullivan seemingly knows when to give his white board a beating with tactical adjustments. He thought refueling the HBK line could give the Penguins a boost. It didn't and he wasn't afraid to scrap it the next day. Sullivan has put his ego aside and consistently done what was in the best interest of the team at that moment. That's the makings of a great coach. Winning a championship in each of his first two years with a team would be historic, to say the least.

Rossi: Toe Blake. Toe Blake. Toe Blake. Toe Blake. Toe Blake. Just saying…

Angie: I've been impressed with Boucher since his run with Tampa Bay in 2011 and I'm excited he's back in the league. Much like Sullivan, he arrived in Ottawa with a strong belief in a system he wanted to implement, and his players have bought in. Their success in getting to the Eastern Conference final validates his vision and the structure he's put in place. He's been in “Why not now?” mode all season, and asked GM Pierre Dorion at the trade deadline to go out and get extra forward depth because he believed his team was good enough to compete. The rest of us might be surprised to see the Senators here, but Boucher isn't.

Rossi: Hear me out, because I respect Boucher, but Sullivan just pushed his squad past opponents that finished first and third overall during the regular season. Boucher's Senators outlasted the Bruins and Rangers.

Asti: Boucher hasn't exactly had the immediate success Sullivan had, but he has done the ultimate task of guiding a team and franchise that few predicted to be this good to overachieve. There's also a sense this run with Ottawa is helping to rebuild his career after it took a hit in Tampa towards the end. I'm sure he doesn't want to see a team reach Cup final soon after he gets fired again.

Rossi: Where is Jesse? Again? Seriously? And did he take Darnay with him this time?

Will the last healthy Penguins' defenseman please shut off the lights? OK, how can the Senators take advantage of hockey's equivalent of ‘The Walking Dead'?

Darnay: Is ‘play Karlsson for 60 minutes per night' an answer that's allowed?

Rossi: Is the FBI director investigating Russian hacks of our election?

Darnay: Karlsson is clearly a cyborg of some sort. He just might be capable of playing an entire game.

Asti: The real answer to what the Senators should do from all aspects is Karlsson, Karlsson and more Karlsson.

Rossi: Pretty sure that's what Darnay was suggesting.

Angie: Wear them down. Washington's aggressive forecheck exposed exactly how gassed the Penguins might be after playing a whole lot of hockey over the last couple of years, and that they're picking up the slack for a whole lot of injuries. That's not Ottawa's style, but Boucher has the Senators clogging up the middle and taking away opportunities.

West: I'm not sure the Senators are actually built to exploit anyone's defense corps as much as they're committed to frustrating teams' forward corps with their 1-3-1 structure. They won't let you do pretty things in the neutral zone, even if your roster includes Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin.

Marshall: If the Penguins defense has a weakness against this Senators team, it's taking care of the puck in its own zone. If the Penguins can't manage the puck well, it won't matter what system the other team is running. Game 6 against Washington was about the worst puck management performance that you'll ever see.

Rossi: Hold up! Have we all forgotten one Mr. Mike Johnston's Penguins?

Asti: Normally, you'd want to attack and be aggressive against a team with a depleted defense. That's not Ottawa's game. Should the Senators adjust to what got them here? That's an interesting question entering this series. Again, this can prove why this matchup favors the Penguins.

Rossi: Why does Asti always ask so many questions in his answers?

Angie: Executing that 1-3-1 very well is how the Senators have made it this far, and frustrating the Penguins could wear them down mentally and lead to losses of composure and time on the penalty kill.

Marshall: If the Penguins don't carry over their performance from Game 7 against Washington in terms of limiting turnovers, they'll be spending way too much time in their own zone.

West: The Penguins' forwards and defensemen alike must be patient. The more they press to make plays outside of the offensive zone, the more exploitable they potentially become.

Rossi: Speaking of answers with questions, does anybody think I'm getting the microphone this round?