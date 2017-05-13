Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Game 1 photo gallery: Penguins vs. Senators

Tribune-Review | Saturday, May 13, 2017, 8:57 p.m.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) is unable to put a rebound in the goal against the Senators in the first period of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals Saturday May 13, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins center Evgeni Malkin (71) catches the skate of Penguins right wing Patric Hornqvist (72) with a shot on goal in the first period of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals Saturday May 13, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) is pushed off the goal by Senators defenseman Dion Phaneuf (2) in the first period of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals Saturday May 13, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins center Evgeni Malkin (left) and Senators defenseman Erik Karlsson (65) battle for the puck in the first period of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals Saturday, May 13, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
The Senators score a goal past Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) in the first period of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals Saturday May 13, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Senator left wing Tom Pyatt (10) battles past Penguins right wing Patric Hornqvist (72) in the first period of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals Saturday May 13, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
The Senators celebrate a goal against the Penguins in the first period of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals Saturday May 13, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Senator goalie Craig Anderson (41) stops a shot against the Penguins in the first period of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals Saturday May 13, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins react after a goal by the Senators in the first period of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals Saturday May 13, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
A Penguins shot rings off the post behind Ottawa Senators goalie Craig Anderson in the first period during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday, May 13, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Ottawa Senators goalie Craig Anderson makes a save on Penguins right wing Patric Hornqvist in the first period during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday, May 13, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin and Senators center Tommy Wingels get into each others faces in the second period of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals Saturday, May 13, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins center Jake Guentzel takes a check from Senators center Zack Smith (15) in the second period of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals Saturday, May 13, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury blocks a shot on goal against the Senators in the second period of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals Saturday, May 13, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury catches a shot in the second period of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals Saturday, May 13, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury deflects a against the Senators in the second period of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals Saturday, May 13, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Senators goalie Craig Anderson blocks a shot from Penguins center Evgeni Malkin (71) in the second period of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals Saturday, May 13, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins center Sidney Crosby brushes past Senators defenseman Erik Karlsson (65) in the second period of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals Saturday, May 13, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins right wing Bryan Rust (17) brings the puck up ice against the Senators in the second period of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals Saturday May 13, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Penguins center Evgeni Malkin is called for holding on Senators center Tom Pyatt in the second period of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals Saturday, May 13, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury makes a save against the Senators in the second period of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals Saturday, May 13, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin gets the puck away from Senators center Derick Brassard in the second period of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals Saturday, May 13, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Penguins right wing Phil Kessel celebrates with Evgeni Malkin after Malkin's tying goal agains the Senators in the third period during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference final Saturday, May 13, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins right wing Patric Hornqvist checks Senators left wing Alexandre Burrows in the third period of the Eastern Conference final Saturday May 13, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Senator defenseman Erik Karlsson (65) charges the net against the Penguins in the third period during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference final Saturday, May 13, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) stops a shot against the Senators in the third period during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference final Saturday, May 13, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Senators defenseman Erik Karlsson (65) pushes Penguins left wing Scott Wilson (away from the goal in the third period during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference final Saturday, May 13, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Penguins center Evgeni Malkin beats Senators goalie Craig Anderson for the tying goal in the third period during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference final Saturday, May 13, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins right wing Phil Kessel (81) celebrates his goal with Evgeni Malkin in the third period during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference final Saturday, May 13, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins center Nick Bonino (13) checks Senators center Kyle Turris (7) in front of the goal after a save by Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) in the third period during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference final Saturday, May 13, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins left wing Conor Sheary (43) dives to get to the puck against the Senators in the third period of the Eastern Conference finals of the NHL Playoffs on Saturday May 13, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins and Senators crowd in front of the net after a shot on goal in the third period of the Eastern Conference finals of the NHL Playoffs on Saturday May 13, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) and Senator defenseman Erik Karlsson jockey for position in front of the goal in the third period of the Eastern Conference finals Saturday May 13, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.

Updated 3 hours ago

Photos from Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals between the Penguins and Ottawa Senators on Saturday, May 13, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.

