Chipped Ice A.M.: Fourth line shows signs of life for Penguins

When the fourth-line forward combination of Scott Wilson, Matt Cullen and Carter Rowney returned to the Penguins locker room after Saturday night's game, they had little to show for their efforts.

They were down 1-0 in the Eastern Conference finals, with Ottawa's Bobby Ryan having scored the game-winning goal in overtime to give his team a 2-1 victory.

Their combined stat line was nothing to write home about – no goals or assists, two shots on goal and a smattering of hits and blocked shots.

Their shot-based stats didn't indicate they had any more of a possession advantage over their Senators opponents than any other Penguins line did.

Frankly, their center wasn't even all that thrilled with their performance.

"We had some opportunities and some time in the zone," Cullen said. "We have to do a better job of getting more pucks to the net and more traffic to the net."

The assessments of their coach, some of their teammates and many of those in the stands at PPG Paints Arena was different, however.

To them, the fourth line was the best line for the Penguins in the series opener.

"They were good," defenseman Justin Schultz said. "Had some good possession down in the offensive zone and created some chances for us and some energy. That's what we need."

So why did the fourth line fare the best on the eye test, even when their stats were nothing special?

It's probably because they didn't mess around.

The way coach Mike Sullivan saw it, many Penguins forwards spent too much of their night trying to dissect the Senators defense with a perfect passing play.

"Our coaching staff felt as though we had some significant zone time, but I don't think the amount of shots that we put on the net -- we've got to make it harder, I think, on our opponent to defend us by getting more pucks to the scoring area," Sullivan said. "It's the hardest area in the rink to defend.

"And I just thought we had opportunities to get it there, and we were looking for that next play. Sometimes that next play never materializes."

The fourth line didn't look for the next play. They took a more direct approach.

Dealing with Ottawa's 1-3-1 forecheck, Wilson, Cullen and Rowney got pucks deep and went in after them. They cycled. They kept offensive-zone shifts alive by winning – or at least tying – puck battles on the walls and in the corners.

Sullivan likes to talk about lines forcing opponents to expend energy on defending. More than any other line, the fourth line did that Saturday.

"They had great energy," Sullivan said. "They were competing. They were competing on pucks. They were hard on the forecheck. They were physical when they had opportunities. They played really hard. I thought it was one of our better lines tonight."

For the Penguins to have success as the series continues with Game 2 Monday night, more players will have to emulate the fourth line's no-nonsense approach.

It represents a major departure from matchups in the previous two rounds with Columbus and Washington. In those series, the Penguins had to devote 100 percent of their attention to getting out of the defensive zone without being clobbered by an aggressive forecheck.

In all three zones, they had no time for shenanigans. If they hesitated or got cute anywhere on the ice, they would probably be limping back to the bench.

Against Ottawa, the motivation to make quick, simple, direct plays won't come from the opponent. The Senators just don't apply that kind of pressure.

To succeed, the Penguins will have to find the motivation to play a no-frills style from within, much like the fourth line did in Game 1.

"It's quite a difference, for sure, but it's not something that surprised us," Cullen said. "It's just a matter of we didn't get it done. There's a lot of areas we can improve. Our execution wasn't where it needs to be, where it can be, where it usually us. We'll watch video tomorrow and talk about it and come out with a better effort Game 2."

THE SERIES: Ottawa leads, 1-0.

LAST GAME: Craig Anderson made 27 saves as the Penguins got little going offensively in a 2-1 overtime loss to Ottawa in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals Saturday night.

NEXT GAME: The Penguins will look to win Game 2 for the sixth straight playoff series when they host the Senators at 8 p.m. Monday.

A NOTE: With a third-period goal, Evgeni Malkin ran his league-leading point total to 19 in 13 games this postseason. That's one more point than he had in 23 playoff games a year ago.

A QUOTE: "Our expectation was this was going to be a hard-fought series, and that's exactly (how) it started. It's nothing that we didn't expect. We've got to embrace it. We've got to find ways to have success." -- Sullivan

A NUMBER: 29-29 – the Penguins' all-time record in overtime playoff games

