Three Periods: An inside look at the Penguins-Senators series

First

star crossing

More than a third of Ottawa defenseman Erik Karlsson's 23 minutes, 58 seconds of five-on-five ice time matched him up with Penguins center Sidney Crosby, and the Senators' star blue-liner committed considerably less time and energy to defending the lines centered by Evgeni Malkin and Nick Bonino.

Crosby and Karlsson shared 8:28 of five-on-five ice time, according to naturalstattrick.com. With those two on the ice together, Ottawa held a 7-5 edge in shots and 1-0 advantage in goals.

Karlsson matched up against Malkin for just 4:01 of five-on-five action, the lowest total against any of the Penguins' four centers. The Penguins and Senators tallied four shots each when those two standouts shared the ice.

Malkin mostly dealt with the pair of Dion Phaneuf and Cody Ceci. With Malkin on the ice against Ceci, the Penguins had a 5-4 advantage in shot attempts but a 3-0 deficit in shots on goal.

second

no pity party

For the Penguins to emphasize how they needed to avoid the miscues that fuel Ottawa's counterattack in the hours prior to Game 1 and then allow two preventable goals because of giveaways stung the defending Stanley Cup champions.

Coach Mike Sullivan, however, refused to let the Penguins stew too much about falling into the traps they knew to avoid.

“We've got to just make sure we keep our eye on the right ball,” Sullivan said. “We're going to take each game as it comes.

“That's the resilience or the certain mindset that I think teams have to have, and our team in particular has to have in order to have success at this time of year. We're not going to hang our heads if we don't have success. We're not going to be too celebratory if we win. We understand this is going to be a hard-fought series.”

third

block restock

Penguins skaters managed to block just 14 of Ottawa's 60 shot attempts, a signal that the Senators found lanes to get pucks through to the net or somewhere near it more frequently than Washington or Columbus.

Only twice in the playoffs did the Penguins tally fewer shot blocks — in Game 4 against Columbus and Game 6 against Washington, they had 13.

In half of their 12 playoff games, the Penguins reached or exceeded 20 blocked shots.

Ottawa, meanwhile, blocked 22 shots, its second-highest total of the postseason.