Penguins' power play in spotlight heading into Game 2 against Senators

As the Penguins prepare for a pivotal Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals Monday night, much of the focus was on their power play.

The Penguins went 0 for 5 with the man-advantage in a 2-1 overtime loss in Game 1 on Saturday night.

In the regular season, the Penguins had the third-best power play in the league, clicking at 23.1 percent. Before Saturday night's game, the Penguins had a 21.9 percent success rate in the playoffs, which was the best figure among the remaining four teams.

Because of the way they play defense, the Ottawa Senators tend to be involved in low-scoring games. When the margin of victory is small, a power-play goal or two can be magnified even more.

“Execution's part of it,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “We did look at film. We have some idea on some of the adjustments that we think we need to make.

“We've got a capable group here. They generated a fair amount of scoring chances. We hit a post. Sometimes, just because the power didn't score, it doesn't mean it wasn't effective. We try to have a fair assessment with our group and let them know if that's the case. Some of the power plays were very good and there were a number of quality scoring chances. We didn't convert and ultimately that's what we'd like to do.

“We think this group is very capable. It's been a great power play for us all year. It's been a great power play for us throughout the course of this playoffs and we know it will moving forward.”

The Penguins held an optional morning skate Monday, with 14 skaters and two goalies participating.

Patric Hornqvist and Carter Rowney had Sunday's practice off for maintenance. Rowney did take morning skate Monday, while Hornqvist did not. Trevor Daley, out since Game 5 of the Washington series with a lower-body injury, skated on his own before practice.

Sullivan did not tip his hand regarding the status of any of his injured players. He said his lineup would be a game-time decision.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.