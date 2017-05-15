Penguins notebook: Sheary criticizes own play

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan mentioned no particular skaters when he elaborated on his team's frustrating habit of shying away from shooting in recent weeks, but Conor Sheary took the message personally nonetheless.

Sheary, without a goal and responsible for just three assists through 12 playoff games, recognized his reservations to launch the puck toward the net. But his instincts, so valuable when he tallied 53 regular-season points, including 48 at even strength, refused to comply with his desires in the playoffs.

That likely contributed to Sheary serving as a scratch option for Monday's Game 2 of the Eastern Conference final against Ottawa. He did not participate in line rushes during warm-ups, but he landed in the lineup after Patric Hornqvist, who did go through rushes, emerged as a last-minute scratch. Hornqvist skipped practice Sunday and missed Monday's morning workout. Sheary promptly moved from the third line, where he skated with Nick Bonino and Carl Hagelin, to Sidney Crosby's line after Bryan Rust took a crushing open-ice hit from Ottawa defenseman Dion Phaneuf just minutes into the game.

“It's definitely a mental thing, for sure,” Sheary said prior to Monday's Game 2. “You get caught up in not scoring when you're in slumps like this, and it's difficult to get out of that. I just have to focus on just shooting the puck and getting more opportunities.”

Point production served as just one example of Sheary's offensive struggles in the postseason. Perhaps as telling, his rates of providing five-on-five shot attempts and shots on goal dropped by 18 and 30 percent, respectively.

“I think I've been a victim of passing up opportunities and trying to make that next play,” Sheary said. “I think I just have to get back to using my quickness and using my speed to get open and find those shot lanes. I think the offense will come from that. … (Also) creating turnovers, that's a big part of my game, and when I'm not playing in the offensive zone sometimes, I get away from that.”

No bad shots

Sheary became one of several Penguins to suggest a need for more shots from bad angles or in areas that potentially favor Ottawa's shot blocking. Defenseman Ian Cole cautioned against the use of “frivolous shots” following Monday's morning skate.

For Sullivan, though, almost nothing qualifies as bad or frivolous for the Penguins — not when they're regularly trailing opponents in shots and attempts.

“I'm not sure there is a bad shot,” Sullivan said. “It creates decision making for everybody on the rink. I think opportunity presents itself in those circumstances.

“We're a coaching staff that believes in giving our players the latitude to make plays because we think that's what separates some of our difference-makers from others, and that's part of the identity of this group. But we would just like them to, in certain situations, to simplify their game a little bit and not necessarily look for that next play all of the time. … We've got some guys that can shoot the puck too, so we'd like to see them put the puck on the net a little bit more.”

Touche, Boucher

While the Penguins held a form of practice for the fourth consecutive day with Monday's morning skate, Ottawa declined to take the ice. The Senators also did away with any on-ice activity Sunday.

For Ottawa coach Guy Boucher, practices in mid-May apparently are superfluous.

“Like I said before, we got nothing to practice now,” Boucher said. “It's been over a hundred games, and our players have had a lot of games to play, and a lot of guys are banged up. It's not time to do more. It's time to take the energy we need, just like we did against the Rangers.”

Ottawa defenseman Erik Karlsson took the free Sunday opportunity to play Oakmont Country Club.

The Penguins are schedule to take their first day off Tuesday, when they'll travel to Ottawa.

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.