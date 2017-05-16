Penguins defensemen buckle down to help Fleury post 10th career playoff shutout

On a night in which the post-game press conferences generated a few laughs from the media, Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury landed the first effective punch line.
The setup: What did Fleury do during the 18 minutes and 53 seconds Ottawa went without a shot on goal from late in the second period to late in the third period of Monday's 1-0 Penguins win in Game 2 at PPG Paints Arena?
"Wait," Fleury deadpanned before flashing his trademark smile.
The veteran netminder expanded on the activities he used to stay engaged during his 23-save shutout, which gave him 10 playoff blankings in his career — tied with the New York Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist for the most among active goalies — and two in his last three games. But his one-word response reflected his sharpness on the ice, when he dealt with barrages of shots between long spans of boredom.
"I try to skate to the corners," Fleury said of what he did during the 18 minutes of save-free hockey. "Stretch out. Move around. I always try to stay loose. Try to talk to guys when they come by, try to just keep my head into it. I was expecting them to give a push there at the end, especially with us getting the goal there."
Ottawa indeed pieced together its best surge after it fell behind with 6 minutes and 55 seconds left in regulation. The Senators tallied seven shots on goal once they trailed, including close-range threats from Zack Smith and Mike Hoffman.
Fleury refused to collapse. That also held true when he denied Ryan Dzingel from 8 feet away and Mark Stone from 12 feet out midway through the second period. In a fairly even first period, Fleury kept the game scoreless with challenging stops on Stone and Derick Brassard.
"Flower has been superb for us all through these playoffs," defenseman Chad Ruhwedel said. "Showed it again tonight. He's just a wall back there, and it makes our lives a lot easier when we have the confidence that he's going to make those saves."
The Penguins' defensemen welcomed anything assuring after they operated with a five-man rotation following Justin Schultz's injury early in the first period.
That development somehow spurred the Penguins to buckle down like they rarely did in their previous playoff games.
"Just don't overtax yourself at any one point, because if you get yourself in a position where you can't recover for a bit, that's when you could go out there tired and make a mistake," defenseman Ron Hainsey said. "I think we did a fairly good job of keeping (shifts) around 40 seconds and not being tired when we went back out there."
Ottawa accepted its first shutout since Feb. 24 and just its fifth of the season.
Its 23 shots tied for its lowest total of the playoffs, and 35 shot attempts ranked as the Senators' worst mark in 2016-17.
"Tonight we had the puck so much, we didn't give them much," Fleury said. "We controlled the play from start to finish.
"It was expected that they would give a push there at the end. But everybody, as a team, buckled down pretty good, and we were able to fight them off. It was good feeling to win that one."
Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins swarm Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) after a shut out victory against the Senators after game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals in the NHL Playoffs on Monday May 15, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury makes a save on Ottawa Senators center Zack Smith (15) in the third period during game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals Monday, May 15, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a diving save as Ottawa Senators right wing Bobby Ryan (9) takes out Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin (8) in the third period during game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals Monday, May 15, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) gets a glove down on a loose puck in front of the goal against the Senators in the third period of game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals in the NHL Playoffs on Monday May 15, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) blocks a shot on goal against the Senators in the third period of game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals in the NHL Playoffs on Monday May 15, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) blocks a shot on goal from Senator center Zack Smith (15) in the third period of game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals in the NHL Playoffs on Monday May 15, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins goalie Matt Murray (30) congratulates Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) on a shut out win against the Senators after game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals in the NHL Playoffs on Monday May 15, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins center Matt Cullen (7) celebrates a shut out by Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) after game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals in the NHL Playoffs on Monday May 15, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury makes a save on Ottawa Senators center Ryan Dzingel in the second period during game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals Monday, May 15, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) defends on a break away shot on goal against the Senators in the second period of game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals in the NHL Playoffs on Monday May 15, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a stop on goal and gets a glove down on the puck against the Senators in the first period of game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals in the NHL Playoffs on Monday May 15, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) keeps an eye on the puck against the Senators in the first period of game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals in the NHL Playoffs on Monday May 15, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins defenseman Olli Maatta (3) pushes off Senator defenseman Marc Methot (3) as Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save on goal in the first period of game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals in the NHL Playoffs on Monday May 15, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) deflects a shot on goal against the Senators in the first period of game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals in the NHL Playoffs on Monday May 15, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) reaches to knock the puck away from the goal against the Senators in the first period of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals Monday May 15, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury makes a save against the Senators in the first period of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals Monday May 15, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury makes a save on Senators center Derick Brassard (19) in the first period of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals Monday May 15, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
