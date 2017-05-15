Plus/minus: Penguins vs. Senators, Game 2
No game sheet is complete without plus-minus, a sometimes misleading statistic that attempts to reflect a skater's two-way performance.
The Tribune-Review's version of plus-minus for the postseason also addresses two-play, albeit with more taken into account.
PLUS
Penguins F Phil Kessel
His first shot on goal of the night made the difference in the Penguins' 1-0 win in Game 2.
PLUS
Penguins F Scott Wilson
Credited with 10 hits and five shot attempts, Wilson provided energy almost every time he stepped on the ice during a night in which he logged 12 minutes, 15 seconds.
PLUS
Penguins D Chad Ruhwedel
The defenseman led the Penguins with four shots on goal. He also was on the ice for 21 of the Penguins' five-on-five shot attempts and just eight from Ottawa.
PLUS
Penguins D Ron Hainsey
His efforts helped the Penguins tilt the ice, and his aggressiveness in the first period set the tone for the rest of the defense corps.
PLUS
Ottawa G Craig Anderson
Arguably Ottawa's only player who did his part for all 60 minutes, Anderson finished with 28 saves.
EVEN
Ottawa D Cody Ceci
During a game in which the Senators struggled to control territory, Ceci provided adequate two-way play. Ottawa allowed just one more shot attempt than it generated with Ceci on the ice during five-on-five action.
MINUS
Ottawa D Erik Karlsson
No Senators defenseman was on the ice for more five-on-five shot attempts against (23) than Karlsson. And he contributed just two shot attempts and one shot on goal.
MINUS
Ottawa F Bobby Ryan
The hero of Game 1 finished without a shot attempt in Game 2.
Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer, Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.