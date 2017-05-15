Plus/minus: Penguins vs. Senators, Game 2

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

No game sheet is complete without plus-minus, a sometimes misleading statistic that attempts to reflect a skater's two-way performance.

The Tribune-Review's version of plus-minus for the postseason also addresses two-play, albeit with more taken into account.

PLUS

Penguins F Phil Kessel

His first shot on goal of the night made the difference in the Penguins' 1-0 win in Game 2.

PLUS

Penguins F Scott Wilson

Credited with 10 hits and five shot attempts, Wilson provided energy almost every time he stepped on the ice during a night in which he logged 12 minutes, 15 seconds.

PLUS

Penguins D Chad Ruhwedel

The defenseman led the Penguins with four shots on goal. He also was on the ice for 21 of the Penguins' five-on-five shot attempts and just eight from Ottawa.

PLUS

Penguins D Ron Hainsey

His efforts helped the Penguins tilt the ice, and his aggressiveness in the first period set the tone for the rest of the defense corps.

PLUS

Ottawa G Craig Anderson

Arguably Ottawa's only player who did his part for all 60 minutes, Anderson finished with 28 saves.

EVEN

Ottawa D Cody Ceci

During a game in which the Senators struggled to control territory, Ceci provided adequate two-way play. Ottawa allowed just one more shot attempt than it generated with Ceci on the ice during five-on-five action.

MINUS

Ottawa D Erik Karlsson

No Senators defenseman was on the ice for more five-on-five shot attempts against (23) than Karlsson. And he contributed just two shot attempts and one shot on goal.

MINUS

Ottawa F Bobby Ryan

The hero of Game 1 finished without a shot attempt in Game 2.

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer, Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.