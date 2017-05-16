Chipped Ice A.M.: Sullivan has no problem with bench beefs

Heated exchanges on a bench like the ones Phil Kessel was at the center of during Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals Monday night are hardly rare in pro hockey.

The Penguins have engaged in their share even in recent memory.

Last season, for example, Patric Hornqvist and Sidney Crosby were caught having words by television cameras on the bench on at least two occasions. The first happened during a November game at Edmonton and the second happened during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals against Tampa Bay.

Media coverage of the November argument described the tension on the Penguins bench and hinted at rifts between Crosby and teammates.

After the May argument, Hornqvist was lauded by pundits for his spunky willingness to mix it up with Crosby, who said after the game that the dispute was already forgotten.

What was the difference between the two incidents?

First, the Penguins were losing when the first one happened, in the midst of a stretch of 10 losses in 13 games. When the second one occurred, the Penguins were in the midst of a run to the Stanley Cup.

Arguments among members of a losing team are portrayed as signs of dissension. On a winning team, disputes are portrayed as a healthy give and take.

Second, there was a different man behind the bench when each argument took place.

Mike Sullivan, who replaced Mike Johnston a few weeks after the first Crosby-Hornqvist argument, sees value in a good airing of grievances every once in a while.

That shouldn't be a shocking development. After all, Sullivan was John Tortorella's assistant for six seasons.

"I think it helps our overall team game," Sullivan said. "I think progress is made. So we call it a man's argument. That's the way it is. I think lines go back and forth and talk to one another. I think it brings juice to the bench."

There are limits to what Sullivan is OK with, of course. It's not a free-for-all on the bench.

"Trust me when I tell you this. Our coaching staff is very well aware. We monitor everything that goes on on the bench," Sullivan said. "(Assistant coach Rick) Tocchet and I are pretty tuned in to the conversations that take place in front of us, and we believe they're productive. If we think they're not or they become a distraction, that's usually when one of us steps in, and these guys are respectful. They get it. They understand it. And they're a mature group. They move by it."

If necessary, Sullivan said he will mediate disputes that linger longer than others.

"It depends on what the conversation was," Sullivan said. "If it warrants it, yes. If it doesn't, no. A lot of times we just move by it. If we think the conversation escalates to the point where it becomes a distraction, then that's usually where I step in and tell them enough, move on, and they do.

"I think it's a relationship that we have that I think works for our team. Our coaching staff, we like the juice on the bench. I'd much rather have a bench that's invested in trying to win, that has some emotion and some personality to it, than a group of guys that are flatlined, and we've got to check them for a pulse. So we've got plenty of personality on our bench, and our coaching staff likes it. I think it helps us. It's part of the fabric of the identity of this group of players."

When Kessel followed up his bench outbursts Monday night by scoring the game-winning goal, he was praised as a fiery competitor. If he had committed a turnover that led to an Ottawa goal, he probably would have been criticized as a petulant child.

Ultimately, it's another example of the antiseptic power of winning, especially when stakes get high deep in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

"It's hard to be ultra-competitive in the absence of emotion," Sullivan said. "I think emotion is the fabric of our game. I think that's part of what makes our game as great as it is. So as a coaching staff, we don't want to discourage that. We want to encourage that as long as it's channeled the right way."

THE SERIES: Tied, 1-1.

LAST GAME: The Penguins had their best possession night of the postseason, beating Ottawa 1-0 on a third-period Kessel goal in Game 2 Monday night.

NEXT GAME: The Penguins will look to go 5-2 on the road this postseason when they visit the Senators at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

A NOTE: Over the last two seasons, Evgeni Malkin and Kessel are one-two in the league in playoff scoring. Malkin has 38 points. Kessel has 36.

A QUOTE: "When he plays with that fire, he gets angry out there and he's pretty tough to stop." – Matt Cullen on Kessel

A NUMBER: 13 – goalies in NHL history with double-digit shutouts in the postseason. Marc-Andre Fleury joined the club with the 10th of his career Monday night, tying Ken Dryden and Henrik Lundqvist on the all-time list. Martin Brodeur leads with 24.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.

