Penguins defensemen have key role in solving Senators' 1-3-1 zone

Olli Maatta continues to peek over his shoulder when he heads deep into the Penguins' defensive zone to retrieve pucks.

He no longer braces for the impending boom into the boards from Columbus' Boone Jenner or Washington's Tom Wilson. The end of those playoff series brought a good bit of relief to the Penguins' blue line, which bore the brunt of the Blue Jackets' and Capitals' “heavy” style of play.

Yet Maatta's mind still races, and he still anxiously scans the ice because Ottawa, the Penguins' opponent in the Eastern Conference final, aims to torment defensemen not with physical punishment but with pressure on the psyche.

The Senators' 1-3-1 structure in the neutral zone took away much of the Penguins' transition speed in Game 1 of the series. Maatta and his teammates made progress in Game 2. The Penguins defensemen, no longer hassled with constant physical threats, head into Wednesday's Game 3 at Ottawa's Canadian Tire Centre hopeful that they're even closer to seeing all of the cracks and creases in the Senators' lane-clogging system when they begin breakouts.

“Maybe the play is not as fast, or you don't move the puck as fast, but you've still got to think fast,” said Maatta, who earned the secondary assist on the lone goal in Game 2. “You've got to know what you're doing the first time you touch the puck.”

In each of their first two playoff rounds, the Penguins identified their opponents' aggression on the forecheck as a blessing and a curse. Columbus and Washington established zone time and wore down the Penguins' defensive corps with grinding possessions and forceful puck pursuit. But those teams also left themselves exposed to counterattacks, and the Penguins capitalized on the opportunities.

Ottawa infuses its game with physicality, but its defensemen lead the way — particularly Marc Methot, Dion Phaneuf and Mark Borowiecki (still out with a lower-body injury). Jean-Gabriel Pageau led the Senators forwards in the regular season with 161 hits, a total that ranked below those of the Penguins' top three forwards in the category (Patric Hornqvist, Chris Kunitz, Scott Wilson).

How the Senators choose to use checks and “chip the body,” as the Penguins call it, in the offensive zone apparently is a matter of some secrecy and semantics.

Ottawa coach Guy Boucher insisted his team forechecks in a manner similar to Washington and Columbus. The 1-3-1 is merely neutral-zone coverage, not a system that requires passive up-ice puck pursuit, he said.

“We're one of the most aggressive teams in the league in the O-zone forecheck,” Boucher said. “When teams don't forecheck (using) their ‘D,' they're less aggressive. We're not one of those teams. So we've got a real pronounced offensive-zone forecheck, and our neutral zone (coverage) is the same as Nashville's, same as Toronto's, same as the other teams.”

Senators forward Mike Hoffman, whose hit on Justin Schultz midway through the first period of Game 2 sidelined the Penguins defenseman for the rest of the night, came across as more coy than any of the Capitals or Blue Jackets who spoke about their forechecking styles.

“I don't want to give away too many secrets here,” Hoffman said, “but if the hit is there to make, then yeah, we want to play that way.”

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan acknowledged his team must know whether its opponent embraces a “heavy” approach or something more surgical, but awareness is all he asks.

“I think our team has the ability to have success in any environment,” Sullivan said.

Each of the Penguins' playoff series, including the Eastern Conference final, has included one impressive possession performance. Against Ottawa, the dominance happened in Game 2. The rest of this week will signal whether a counter-punching team tests the Penguins as well as an opponent that considers itself a heavyweight.

“We seem to have a little bit more time out there,” defenseman Ian Cole said. “Maybe not as aggressive or not as physical as a Columbus or a Washington. They're a challenge in a different way and a puzzle that we still need to try to solve completely.”

