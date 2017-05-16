Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Three periods: Penguins, Senators surprised by lack of offense
Bill West | Tuesday, May 16, 2017, 6:03 p.m.
Penguins center Evgeni Malkin (71) and Penguins left wing Chris Kunitz (14) battle Senator left wing Tom Pyatt (10) for the puck in the first period of game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals in the NHL Playoffs on Monday May 15, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.

FIRST

Waiting game

Neither the Penguins nor the Ottawa Senators consider the four goals scored between the teams through two games of the Eastern Conference final a particularly normal or assuring total.

For the Penguins, to curse the lack of offense is no surprise. They led the league in goals during the regular season, and they tallied three-plus goals in each of their first seven playoff games.

“It's tough to play two games and score two goals,” Evgeni Malkin said Tuesday. “Of course, we a little bit lose mind. We want to win every home game and score on power play on every chance.”

But Ottawa, even with its slow-it-down style, regards the lack of pucks in the net frustrating.

In all three of their playoff series, the Senators began Game 1 with a 2-1 result — two went in their favor. But a 4-3 overtime win against Boston followed the first-round series opener, and a 6-5 double-overtime victory happened in the second round against the New York Rangers.

Ottawa coach Guy Boucher, perhaps more than his players, endorsed a sustained shortage of goals going forward.

“If we get into an offensive contest, well, we can give them the series right now,” Boucher said. “We've got to know what we are, and we've got to know what we're able to do.”

The Penguins last finished with just one goal in a game March 29 against Chicago. The previous instance in which they went consecutive games with just one goal came Dec. 16 and 17, when they lost 1-0 in overtime to Los Angeles and 2-1 in overtime to Toronto.

SECOND

Dangerous Dion

Of the 86 hits in Game 2, none resonated with both sides more than the crushing open-ice blow Dion Phaneuf delivered to Bryan Rust, who suffered an upper-body injury and did not return.

Phaneuf finished with a team-high five hits. The Penguins prepared for Wednesday's Game 3 with a heightened awareness of the 6-foot-3 defenseman's capabilities. The Senators, meanwhile, welcomed more of the same from the veteran.

“Dion had a couple big boys (Monday) night, and they were awesome,” Ottawa defenseman Marc Methot said. “It gets the team going. It's what it takes at this time of the season. I can speak from my own personal standpoint that when I'm getting hit constantly, constantly, constantly, it wears on you a little bit. Having said that, I do feel great right now. But I know it just takes one small hit to get injured out there, and everyone is trying to do their part and playing physical.”

THIRD

Next man up?

With Justin Schultz questionable for Game 3 after suffering an upper-body injury Monday, speculation began about which Penguins defenseman might move into the lineup with Kris Letang and Trevor Daley already on the sideline.

Mark Streit is the most likely option. Derrick Pouliot is the other defenseman to recently practice with the Penguins and serve as a healthy scratch.

“We believe we've got capable people,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “We're fortunate to have the depth that we have. Mark is a guy that has invaluable experience. He's a really savvy player. I think he could help us on our power play. He could help us get out of our end zone. He's a real good puck-mover.”

Streit tallied six points in 19 regular-season games with the Penguins. Five of those points came on the power play.

—Bill West

