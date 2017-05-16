Penguins get money's worth from Rowney, Cullen, Wilson on 4th line

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The NHL keeps score by tracking how many times the puck goes in the net. Chasing it madly, handling it skillfully and shooting it accurately matter.

Yet, Scott Wilson earned the coveted batter's helmet — given by Penguins players to the teammate deemed the most valuable in every victory — after he blatantly ignored the puck during one memorable shift Monday night.

“I don't know if I was even looking at the puck out there that shift. That was pretty fun,” Wilson said after the Penguins' 1-0 victory against the Ottawa Senators tied the best-of-seven Eastern Conference Final at one victory each. Game 3 is Wednesday night at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa.

During that approximately half-minute shift in the second period, with the Penguins simultaneously trying to protect and erase a scoreless tie, Wilson recorded four hits. He led the team with 10 for the game, even though he played only 12 minutes, 15 seconds — the least amount of ice time of any uninjured Penguins player.

“Just trying to get the guys going was my mindset,” said Wilson, a 25-year-old, seventh-round draft choice playing in his first full NHL season.

“I think the last few years it's what I've worked on. D-zone stuff and just getting open for guys who have the puck at this level. The top guys can find you anywhere. I think I can get a little bit better at it, too.”

Wilson and Carter Rowney, who was second with seven hits, play the wings for 40-year-old center Matt Cullen on the Penguins' fourth line. They have helped neutralize the Senators' 1-3-1 trap during the first two games of the series.

“It's efficient when you give them time, so we're just trying to play fast and get pucks behind them and wear them out that way,” Wilson said.

The Penguins are getting a bargain from the Wilson-Cullen-Rowney line that earned a total of $2.2 million in salary during the regular season. Compare that to the three highest-paid Penguins — Evgeni Malkin, Sidney Crosby and Phil Kessel — who were owed $26.2 million.

Cullen has accepted his role with patience and vigor. Meanwhile, he won 85 percent of his faceoffs (11 of 13) Monday night, raising his 14-game playoff percentage to a team-high 58.1.

If the Senators occasionally get away with holding him, he responds with a shrug.

“It's easy to get frustrated with that, but it's something you can't control,” he said. “We did a lot better job of trying to not allow that to affect us.

“The refs are going to have to call it how they see it. We are going to have to keep fighting for our space and battling for opportunities.

“We did a good job of maintaining our poise and staying with our plan and trusting (the deciding goal) was going to come.”

Cullen averaged 13:55 of ice time during the regular season, but injuries to others forced him to log 14:49 on Monday. Wilson went from 10:57 to 12:15 and Rowney from 10:58 to 14:06.

“(Monday night) was better,” Cullen said, comparing the team's effort to the 2-1 loss in the series opener. “We had all the lines going pretty good That was what we needed. That's been a hallmark for us the last couple years.”

Said Rowney: “We had some really good shifts, good puck possession, created some chances, brought some positives to our team tonight.”

Plus, he agreed with Wilson, “We wore them down.”

The Penguins stand in good — not great — position entering Game 3 on Wednesday. Splitting the two games in Ottawa means they could come home Sunday and take a 3-2 series edge with a victory in Game 5 at PPG Paints Arena.

But scoring two goals in two games isn't usually the accepted formula for success.

“We can still execute a bit better in certain areas, be cleaner coming out of our end into the neutral zone and giving ourselves more time in their end,” Cullen said.

“You'd like to bury every chance you get, but it's playoff hockey and that's one of the big challenges of playing (the Senators).”

Wilson said the 1-0 victory was far from a turning point.

“Every game you have to start from scratch with the Senators playing that D style,” he said. “The biggest thing is not to get frustrated with it.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.