Murrysville native Mears replaces Steigerwald as Penguins' TV voice

For the first time in more than a decade, Penguins television broadcasts will have a different look and sound in the fall.

Steve Mears will take over for Paul Steigerwald as the team's television play-by-play voice on Root Sports, the television network announced Tuesday.

Steigerwald will join the team's front office.

How do you feel about Steve Mears ( @MearsyNHL ) replacing Paul Steigerwald on @penguins TV broadcasts? — Tribune-ReviewSports (@TribSports) May 16, 2017

Mears, a Franklin Regional graduate from Murrysville, has been a host on the NHL Network for the last five years. Before that, he worked four years with the Penguins Radio Network.

Steigerwald has been a member of the Penguins' broadcast team since 1985 and the television play-by-play voice since 2006.

He will work with the team's communications and marketing departments.

Bob Errey will stay on in his color commentator's role.

Mears posted the news this morning:

Thank you everyone for all the kind words. It will truly be an honor to call games next season for my hometown @penguins on @ROOTSPORTSPIT — Steve Mears (@MearsyNHL) May 16, 2017

