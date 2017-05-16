Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Murrysville native Mears replaces Steigerwald as Penguins' TV voice
Jonathan Bombulie | Tuesday, May 16, 2017, 10:51 a.m.
NHLI via Getty Images
NHL Network on-air talent Steve Mears hosts NHL Live during the Stanley Cup Final on June 5, 2014, at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

For the first time in more than a decade, Penguins television broadcasts will have a different look and sound in the fall.

Steve Mears will take over for Paul Steigerwald as the team's television play-by-play voice on Root Sports, the television network announced Tuesday.

Steigerwald will join the team's front office.

Mears, a Franklin Regional graduate from Murrysville, has been a host on the NHL Network for the last five years. Before that, he worked four years with the Penguins Radio Network.

Steigerwald has been a member of the Penguins' broadcast team since 1985 and the television play-by-play voice since 2006.

He will work with the team's communications and marketing departments.

Bob Errey will stay on in his color commentator's role.

