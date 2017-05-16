Gorman: Penguins lean heavily on assistants Martin, Tocchet

When the Penguins ousted Washington to play Ottawa in the Eastern Conference final, they encountered a seismic shift in strategies.

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan had help on his bench to transition from playing the Capitals' aggressive puck pursuit to the Senators' neutral-zone trap.

In Jacques Martin and Rick Tocchet, Sullivan has assistant coaches associated with both styles of play. They have been instrumental in adapting almost overnight to Ottawa.

“Oh, they're invaluable,” Sullivan said. “I think we have a great staff. I have so much respect for our coaches. These guys are great hockey guys. They've got a lot of experience. They've been around the game a long time.

“And what I really like about our staff is that everybody speaks their mind, and we have some great discussions. It's one of the parts of the job I really love is the internal on debate and discussions around various topics, whether it be system stuff or personnel or line combinations.”

That never came in handy more than in the Penguins' 1-0 Game 2 victory, when they lost winger Bryan Rust and defenseman Justin Schultz to injuries in the first period.

The absence of Rust and Schultz left the Penguins short of not only a top-line forward and defenseman but the point man on the power play and member of the penalty kill.

Penguins defenseman Chad Ruhwedel said Martin and Tocchet “absolutely” are playing major roles in this series, given that both bring head-coaching experience.

“They've both played and coached for a long time,” Ruhwedel said. “They can see plays that are happening during the game and give us quick adjustments to work on for the next shift.”

Martin, who coached with Ottawa's Guy Boucher in Montreal and was an assistant to Senators associate coach Marc Crawford in Colorado, is in charge of the Penguins' defense and penalty kill. Martin's familiarity with the trap proved paramount, as he was forced to juggle using five defensemen for the remainder of the game by shortening shifts.

“I think Jacques does a nice job, and he's trying to balance getting certain matches that we'd like with making sure that we spread the minutes to a certain point where nobody gets overtaxed,” Sullivan said. “And so we believe we have a defense corps that we have the ability to spread the minutes, and everyone is at their best when that's the case.

“So he walks that fine line, when you lose a guy that early, or trying to get certain matchups that we think are favorable to us, but also making sure that that he manages those minutes the right way so no one gets — bears that burden of responsibility that might be too great. I think Jacques does a terrific job back there, and I thought the players responded really well.”

Tocchet is responsible for the forwards and power play, which lost Schultz as the point man just as it was enduring an 0-for-10 drought. Tocchet appeared to play peacemaker when Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel were having what Sullivan calls a “man's argument.”

“They're great on the bench,” Penguins center Nick Bonino said. “Toc's one of the most positive guys to have behind you. … That's what you need from your assistant coaches.”

Sullivan said Martin and Tocchet have helped him “become a better coach,” and Penguins players echo that sentiment.

“We wouldn't be here without them,” Penguins winger Jake Guentzel said. “The passion they put in and work ethic that they give, they find the little things that help us win. We've just got to execute, but they do a great job behind the scenes.”

And it showed on a night when the Penguins assistants were forced to the forefront.

