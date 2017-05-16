Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Penguins' Hornqvist, Rust, Schultz day-to-day after suffering injuries in Game 2 vs. Senators
Jerry DiPaola | Tuesday, May 16, 2017, 2:51 p.m.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins right wing Bryan Rust (17) takes a hard open ice check from Senator defenseman Dion Phaneuf (2) in the first period of game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals in the NHL Playoffs on Monday May 15, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.

Injured Penguins players Patric Hornqvist, Bryan Rust and Justin Schultz traveled to Ottawa on Tuesday with their teammates, but coach Mike Sullivan made no promises that they will play in Game 3 on Wednesday night.

“Hornqvist and Justin Schultz are day-to-day with an upper body injury,” Sullivan said, speaking to reporters before boarding a plane to Ottawa. “Rusty is the same. He's day-to-day with an upper body injury. He's still being evaluated. “

Rust left the Penguins' 1-0 victory against the Senators in the first period after absorbing a head shot from Ottawa defenseman Dion Phaneuf. Schultz left in the first period, holding his arm after crashing into the boards.

Hornqvist took the pregame skate, but did not play.

The series is tied, 1-1.

