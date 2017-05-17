Chipped Ice A.M.: Bad blood in the eyes of the beholder

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Maybe, just maybe, there is some bad blood starting to percolate between the Penguins and Ottawa Senators heading into Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals on Wednesday night.

In the final moments of Game 2 Monday, Penguins center Evgeni Malkin and Ottawa's Kyle Turris had a disagreement on a center-ice faceoff. Malkin ducked his head into Turris' chest in preparation for the draw, and the Senators center swatted him away with his glove. Malkin responded with a tap of the shaft of his stick to Turris' chin.

When play resumed, Turris gave Malkin a slash, Chris Kunitz stepped in and a minor dust-up broke out.

Earlier in the game, Matt Cullen and Chris Wideman exchanged a cross-check and a slash. Sidney Crosby, Jake Guentzel, Dion Phaneuf and Mike Hoffman had a disagreement that ended with all four players in the penalty box.

On a 1-to-10 scale of playoff hostility, it barely registered a whole number.

It wasn't remotely reminiscent of the Red Wings-Avalanche playoff brawls from the 1990s. It didn't even bring to mind the nasty Penguins-Flyers series from 2012.

But it was something.

"I wouldn't call it bad blood. It's just playoff emotion," said Ottawa coach Guy Boucher. "Every game, it mounts up to more and more. That's how it is. It's an emotional game with guys that are fighting with everything they've got and a lot of pride, and there's just going to be more and more of that. That's just the nature of the game."

Perhaps the level of animosity is in the eye of the beholder.

For the Penguins, the Ottawa series is like the calm after a couple of storms. In the first round, they faced a thundering Columbus forecheck for five straight games. A second-round series was marred by Matt Niskanen's cross-check to Sidney Crosby's head.

The third round hasn't been anything like that.

"It's fun," defenseman Brian Dumoukin said. "I mean, any time you get emotional at the end of games and stuff, sometimes it carries over, but no one wants to take a penalty to hurt their team. No one wants to have a dumb play out there. Obviously, there's going to be emotion in the building. It's going to be fun to play. It's going to be the first time I've played a playoff game in the Canadian market. So I'm expecting it to be a blast, and I'll try to relish it."

For the Senators, matchups against Boston and the Rangers in the first two rounds didn't produce much visceral hatred. A showdown with the Penguins might seem chippy by comparison.

After all, less than two months ago, Senators defenseman Marc Methot had the tip of his pinky finger removed by a Crosby slash. No matter how accidental, that's the kind of thing that can lead to tempers flaring at some point.

"You're going to get that when you're playing against the same team night in and night out," Methot said. "I have no issue with it. I think it's great. It's probably great entertainment too. When you're playing against the same players over and over again, eventually, you get on each other's nerves, and that's going to be the case here, I'm sure."

For the most part, an extra slash or two after the whistle won't have much bearing on the outcome of the series.

The only way it could become pertinent to the final score is if the Penguins grow frustrated with Ottawa's stingy neutral-zone play and begin to lash out.

Coach Mike Sullivan's "just play" mantra is designed to help his team deal with such situations, but nobody's perfect, especially in the playoffs.

"Might have taken a step (in Game 1). There were some emotions at certain points of the game," forward Tom Pyatt said. "Obviously, they're getting a little frustrated too. They're (an offensive) team, and if they're not generating a lot of chances, they can get a little frustrated too.

"But that's good for us. Just want to keep playing strong defensively and hopefully just get a few more bounces offensively and a few more chances."

THE SERIES: Tied, 1-1.

LAST GAME: Marc-Andre Fleury recorded the 10th playoff shutout of his career as the Penguins beat the Senators 1-0 in Game 2 Monday night.

NEXT GAME: The Penguins will play their first playoff game on Canadian soil since May 22, 2013 in Ottawa when they face the Senators in Game 3 at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

A NOTE: Winger Scott Wilson had 10 hits in Game 2, making him the first Penguins player with double-digit hits in a playoff game since Chris Kunitz had 11 in Game 3 of the 2009 Stanley Cup Final.

A QUOTE: "You watch all their games, and you're going to beat them 1-0 or 2-1 if you're going to beat them, usually." – Nick Bonino

A NUMBER: 15 – points for Sidney Crosby in 10 career playoff games in Ottawa (8 goals-7 assists). He had multiple points in six of the 10 games.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.

