Penguins rule Hornqvist, Rust, Schultz out for Game 3

OTTAWA – The Penguins will play Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals Wednesday night without three key players.

Defenseman Justin Schultz and wingers Patric Hornqvist and Bryan Rust have been ruled out for the game due to upper-body injuries, coach Mike Sullivan said after morning skate at the University of Ottawa.

The absences aren't unexpected. Hornqvist was scratched after taking warm-ups before Game 2 Monday night. Rust and Schultz were hurt during the game. Rust took a head shot from Dion Phaneuf and Schultz went shoulder-first into the boards after a collision with Mike Hoffman.

Based on personnel groupings at morning skate, the Penguins are likely to replace Rust and Schultz with defensemen Trevor Daley and Mark Streit. That would leave the Penguins with a lineup featuring seven defensemen and 11 forwards.

Daley has missed the last four games with a lower-body injury. Sullivan said he would take warm-ups and be a game-time decision after that.

Streit has yet to appear in a game this postseason. If he plays as a seventh defenseman, his primary role would be to quarterback the team's top power-play unit. The team's top two players in that role, Kris Letang and Schultz, are out with injuries.

The series is tied, 1-1.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.

Justin Schultz is in the house (aka the University of Ottawa's rink) pic.twitter.com/2w5W2Y1EZh — Bill West (@BWest_Trib) May 17, 2017