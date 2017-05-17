Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Penguins defense, Fleury collapse in blowout loss to Senators in Game 3
Jonathan Bombulie | Wednesday, May 17, 2017, 10:54 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Senators' Derick Brassard scores past Penguins goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury during the first period of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at Canadian Tire Centre in Kanata, Ontario.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Senators' Mark Stone celebrates the fourth goal of the first period of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals next to Penguins goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at Canadian Tire Centre in Kanata, Ontario.

Updated less than a minute ago

OTTAWA — The tale of the first month of the Penguins' playoff run had at least two storybook chapters.

In one, a plucky and unheralded group of defensemen missing its best player held two of the most dangerous offenses in the league at bay.

In the other, a veteran goaltender was writing an uplifting second act to his career at age 32, emerging from back-up status to put his team on his back.

The final chapters still need to be written, of course, but Wednesday night, for the Penguins, the genre shifted from fairy tale to horror story.

Marc-Andre Fleury gave up four goals and was pulled before the game was 13 minutes old, the team's defensive structure crumbled and the Ottawa Senators cruised to a 5-1 victory in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals.

The Senators lead the series 2-1 with Game 4 set for Friday night in Ottawa.

With Kris Letang done for the season and Justin Schultz now out with an upper-body injury, the Penguins came into Wednesday's game without their top two puck-moving defensemen. The remaining defense corps had its roughest night of the postseason.

In fact, in the first period, the Penguins turned in an exhibition of slipshod defense and goaltending that left them in a hole there was no way they could possibly escape.

In the first minute, off an offensive-zone faceoff win, Ottawa scored when a deflected Kyle Turris shot took a lively bounce off the end boards, and Mike Hoffman banked in a shot off Fleury's skate at the left post.

In the middle of the period, the Senators scored three times in a three-minute span to blow the game wide open.

On the first, a bad-angle Marc Methot shot from the bottom of the left faceoff circle banked in off Fleury's shoulder, Ian Cole's right skate and Fleury's left skate.

On the second, with the Penguins fixated on an Erik Karlsson backhand pass from the blue line that was knocked down in the slot, Derick Brassard sneaked in backdoor and buried a pass from Clarke MacArthur.

On the third, Smith threw a puck off the glass behind the goal, skated around Brian Dumoulin and scored on a wraparound with little resistance from anyone in black and gold.

Fleury was pulled after stopping 5 of 9 shots. Matt Murray, out since April 6 with a lower-body injury, played the final two periods, giving up a goal to Turris late in the second.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.

