Penguins

Penguins offense quiet again
Bill West | Thursday, May 18, 2017, 12:36 a.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

OTTAWA — Penguins center Matt Cullen considered most of Wednesday's 5-1 loss to Ottawa at Canadian Tire Centre in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference final “hard to stomach.” The puck battles bothered him the most. Every else — defensive breakdowns, limited speed through the neutral zone, an underwhelming offensive pushback — stemmed from there, he insisted.

His coach regarded parts of the Penguins' one-goal performance — their third in a row, an unprecedented streak of offensive impotence this season — as salvageable, though.

The Senators are yet to find reasons for skepticism in their clog-the-neutral-zone, protect-the-net-front approach against the Penguins, who failed to maintain the rhythm they established in the third period of their Game 2 win and needed a late power-play goal from Sidney Crosby to avoid their first shutout loss since March 15 and fifth of the season.

“Listen, we had a fair amount of scoring chances,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “It's not that we didn't have chances to score. I think the score of the game is not an indication of how the whole game played out.

“We have to stay with it. This is the nature of playing in a seven-game series, and you have to have the ability to respond. ... We did some good things out there. We have to build on those.”

Resilient, one of Sullivan's favorite terms to relate to the Penguins, will reveal itself in Friday's Game 4, the coach continued. But why the Penguins must rely so much on resilience at this juncture of the playoffs puzzled Cullen.

“I don't think we battled hard enough in either end of the ice to expect to score goals and expect to win a game,” he said. “Bottom line is it comes down to there are no excuses here. We all know it. We didn't play well, and to be able to say that right now in the conference finals is pretty hard to stomach.”

Crosby's power-play goal provided a positive on an otherwise sour night for the captain and his linemates, Jake Guentzel and Conor Sheary, who were on the ice for three goals against.

“We were put on our heels a little bit too much,” Sheary said. “They got up four early, and it's hard to come back from that.”

Crosby echoed that sentiment about the seemingly insurmountable four-goal lead Ottawa built 13 minutes into the game. Neither response sounded like the confident declarations made by the Penguins about comebacks during the regular season, when they accumulated a league-best .542 win percentage when trailing after one period.

Is Ottawa's playing style particularly well equipped to shutting down not only comebacks but multi-goal outbursts from the Penguins? That's not a possibility Cullen or Crosby wanted to entertain.

“I don't think any of it has to do with how they play,” Cullen said. “It's about how we play. And we didn't play well enough to expect to win.”

Crosby, held to one shot on goal in regulation in Game 1 and pointless in the first two games of the series, trusts he and the Penguins will solve their even-strength scoring woes.

“We had a few decent chances but didn't execute great,” Crosby said. “It's playoff time. You're not going to get a ton of chances anyway, and when you do, you've got to make sure you bury them. That's nothing new. That's been the case in every series we've played.”

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.

