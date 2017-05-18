Gorman: Not time to pull Fleury for Murray

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

OTTAWA

When the Senators scored one goal after another until the Penguins pulled Marc-Andre Fleury for Matt Murray at 12:52 of the first period, the crowd at Canadian Tire Centre started a sing-song chant.

Whether they were chanting Fleury or Murray was difficult to distinguish, especially the way Ottawans' effortlessly slip between speaking English and French.

Honestly, it didn't matter.

The Senators had scored four goals on nine shots in 13 minutes on their way to a 5-1 victory over the Penguins on Wednesday night in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference final, taking a 2-1 series lead over the reigning Stanley Cup champions.

But the blowout begs these questions: Who should Mike Sullivan start in goal in Game 4? And, did Sullivan learn from a similar circumstance in the 2016 Eastern Conference final?

“I haven't even given any consideration to that at this point,” Sullivan said. “We give up four goals as quickly as we did, sometimes, when you make a change it's for more than one reason.”

While Sullivan called it a different year and a different challenge, consider just how similar these circumstances are from last year to this:

When Fleury replaced Murray to start the third period of Game 4 against Tampa Bay last year, the Penguins trailed 4-0. When Murray replaced Fleury in the first period of Game 3, the Penguins trailed 4-0.

In 13 playoff games at that point, Murray had a 9-4 record with a .923 save percentage and 2.33 goals-against average. In 14 playoffs games this year, Fleury is 9-5, with a .931 save percentage and 2.32 GAA. That's right. Their numbers were almost identical.

“The same thing happened last year,” Murray said, “so we both know the deal and both know how to handle it.”

The difference is that Fleury had gone 52 days between starts because of a concussion, his second of the season. Murray had a 41-day layoff between starts after aggravating a lower-body injury in warm-ups before the first-round opener.

“Not ideal circumstances by any means, but I got to shake some rust off,” said Murray, who stopped 19 of 20 shots. “I definitely felt like I hadn't played in four weeks.”

Where Fleury stopped seven shots in Game 4, he flopped in his following start, a 4-3 overtime loss, and Murray got the starting nod for Game 6. You know the rest of the story: Fleury watched the rookie win six of the next eight games, and the Penguins claimed the Cup.

This time, Murray could only watch as Fleury carried the Penguins through these playoffs. He was coming off his 10th career postseason shutout in a 1-0 victory in Game 2. Fleury wasn't sharp from the start, however, and the four goals weren't all his fault. The Penguins looked like the Keystone Cops, leaving Fleury to fend off rebounds and wraparounds.

“We also know it's up to us to be a lot better in front of whoever is in there,” captain Sidney Crosby said.

The Penguins' goalies are the least of their problems but rather a luxury Sullivan has handled with aplomb.

But Sully can't afford to screw this up.

When he re-inserted Murray as the starter for Game 6 last year, Sullivan said, it was because “he has a calming effect back there on the group in front of him” and “we have to win a hockey game.” It was a decision focused on team chemistry and the immediate task at hand.

The Penguins have been behind Fleury throughout this postseason, repeatedly calling him their MVP.

“Flower has carried us here,” Penguins center Matt Cullen said. “He's played so well for us, and that makes it even worse that we kind of hung him out to dry.”

It's important to remember that Fleury has a history as a bounce-back goalie in these playoffs — with a 4-1 record after a loss — that he followed a 5-2 Game 6 loss to Washington with a shutout of the Capitals in Game 7.

That's not to suggest Murray should be buried on the bench, especially if the Penguins believe he's the better goalie. If Fleury fizzles again, Sullivan shouldn't hesitate to give him the hook. But if Sullivan learned anything last year, he should stick with Fleury. Replacing him now would be a panic move, one the Penguins can't afford to make.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.