Penguins

Plus-Minus: Senators' Anderson among standouts in Game 3 vs. Penguins
Bill West | Thursday, May 18, 2017, 12:39 a.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) scores past Senators goalie Craig Anderson (41) in the third period of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals Wednesday, May 17, 2017, in Ottawa.

No game sheet is complete without plus-minus, a sometimes misleading statistic that attempts to reflect a skater's two-way performance.

The Tribune-Review's version of plus-minus for the postseason also addresses two-play, albeit with more taken into account.

PLUS

Ottawa D Marc Methot

His goal opened the floodgates for the Senators' offense in their 5-1 win in Game 3. He helped Ottawa tilt the ice and control territory. In Sidney Crosby's first trip back to the Canadian Tire Centre since the slashing incident that ruined the top of Methot's finger, the Senators defenseman delivered a complete performance.

Ottawa F Mike Hoffman

A lucky bounce came his way, and he capitalized 48 seconds into the game to put the Senators on their way to a blowout win.

Ottawa G Craig Anderson

Chances of a Penguins comeback looked bleak even when more than two periods remained in Game 3. That credit goes to Anderson, who stayed sharp even when less might have sufficed.

Ottawa F Zack Smith

In addition to tallying one of Ottawa's goals, he finished with a team-high seven shot attempts, including four on goal. The Senators outshot the Penguins, 10-3, with Smith on the ice during five-on-five play.

EVEN

Penguins F Sidney Crosby

His goal ended Anderson's shutout bid, but he and his line remained quiet on offense for almost two periods. The captain also finished as a minus-3.

MINUS

Penguins F Nick Bonino

Responsible for just one shot attempt and no shots on net, Bonino brought little to the table on offense and ended up on the ice for two goals against.

Penguins F Carl Hagelin

One of the Penguins' poorest performers on the possession front, Hagelin, credited with just two shot attempts, finished as a minus-2.

Penguins G Marc-Andre Fleury

Pulled after allowing four goals on nine shots, Fleury hardly deserved the bulk of the blame for the Penguins' unraveling, but he factored into it.

