Penguins

Penguins getting lift from 'liabilities' on defense
Jonathan Bombulie | Saturday, May 20, 2017, 5:51 p.m.

Updated 4 minutes ago

In the days immediately following the Penguins capturing the Stanley Cup last June, Kris Letang got the team's defensemen and goaltenders together for a now-famous Instagram photo.

The picture was sarcastically captioned, "liabilities," followed by six emoticons of an anchor.

Nearly a year later, the liabilities are at it again.

#liabilities ⚓️⚓️⚓️⚓️⚓️⚓️

A post shared by Kris Letang (@kletang_58) on

Generally considered the weak point of the team's roster, a group of five defensemen played a pivotal role in a 3-2 Penguins victory over the Ottawa Senators in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals Friday night. The series is tied 2-2 with Game 5 set for Sunday afternoon at PPG Paints Arena.

Olli Maatta and Brian Dumoulin scored goals as the Penguins jumped out to a 3-0 advantage. Trevor Daley, Ron Hainsey and Ian Cole helped goalie Matt Murray make the lead hold up.

Battered by injuries and worn down by a schedule that has seen them play more than 200 games since the start of last season, the defense corps found a way to make yet another stand.

"Nothing fazes them back there," coach Mike Sullivan said in an Ottawa hotel conference room before the team flew back to Pittsburgh on Saturday afternoon. "I've said a lot that they're the unsung heroes of this team because they get overlooked, for obvious reasons. We have some dynamic forwards that a lot of times capture the storylines, but these guys are playing behind them and they quietly do a real good job for us."

A group that already was unheralded has become even more anonymous thanks to injuries. Letang is out for the season with a neck injury. Justin Schultz has missed two games and counting with an apparent injury to his shoulder.

None of the six defensemen the Penguins dressed for Game 4 finished in the top 60 in the league in defenseman scoring this season. In their careers, none has received a single Norris Trophy vote.

They're nowhere near as slick in transition as a group that included Letang and Schultz would be, and the Penguins sometimes have suffered as a result, spending more time stuck in their own end of the rink than they would like.

But they're committed to blocking shots and clearing the front of the net in the defensive zone, and they're chipping in offensively when they can. Working the puck low to high to try to stretch out Ottawa's stifling defensive-zone coverage clearly was part of the team's plan in Game 4, and it paid immediate dividends.

"I think we all want to jump in the play," Maatta said. "At the same time, breaking out, I think you just have to be on the same page. You've got to break out as a five-man unit. It's not the D-men and the goalie. It's all of us. The same goes the other way. It's tough to play offense three against five. You've got to play five against five."

The defense corps was challenged again by injury when Chad Ruhwedel left Friday's game in the first period after suffering a concussion on an unpenalized hit by Bobby Ryan.

For the third time in the playoffs and at least the seventh time in the last three months, the Penguins were forced to play a significant portion of a game down a defenseman.

"They handled it well, and to be able to chip in a couple goals is a huge boost for us," captain Sidney Crosby said. "That's what you need at this time of year. Those guys stepped up big-time."

With Ruhwedel out, the Penguins will have to shuffle personnel on the blue line again for Game 5. Sullivan said he's hopeful Schultz could return to the lineup, but that seems like a longshot. More likely, veteran Mark Streit or taxi-squad call-ups Cameron Gaunce or Derrick Pouliot will be the next man up.

Faced with another daunting challenge, the liabilities will have to prove their worth again.

"I think we're a confident group that way," Maatta said. "We know we're a good enough group to win."

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.

