Penguins

Penguins notebook: Hagelin working his way toward full workload
Bill West | Saturday, May 20, 2017, 6:39 p.m.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Senator center Derick Brassard (19) races down the ice between Penguins left wing Carl Hagelin (62) and Penguins center Nick Bonino (13) in the third period of game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals in the NHL Playoffs on Monday May 15, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.

Carl Hagelin received 12 minutes, 43 seconds of ice time in Friday's 3-2 win over Ottawa, his second-highest total of the playoffs and most since Game 3 of the second-round series against Washington.

For Hagelin, who continues to work through some pain from a nagging injury or two, the goal is to regain the sharpness that earned him more than 16 minutes a game during the 2016 playoffs, when he tallied 16 points in 24 games.

But the winger, responsible for one goal and no assists through eight postseason appearances, understands why the coach staff has chosen to manage his minutes.

“It was definitely a step in the right direction,” Hagelin said of his play in Game 4. “I felt like my legs were going the way they need to in a series like this. Hopefully we'll just build off that and play better the next game. … You want to be out there as much as possible and try to be a difference-maker when you're out there.”

Ache updates

Sullivan on Saturday classified all of his injured players — Bryan Rust (upper body), Patric Hornqvist (upper body), Tom Kuhnhackl (lower body), Justin Schultz (upper body) and Chad Ruhwedel (concussion) — as day-to-day and did not reveal if any will emerge as game-time decisions for Sunday's Game 5 at PPG Paints Arena.

Cup schedule available

The Stanley Cup Final schedule will begin May 29 and could continue through June 14, the date of Game 7.

If the Penguins reach the final, they would host Game 1 (May 29), Game 2 (May 31), Game 5 (June 8) and Game 7.

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.

