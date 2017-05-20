Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Nova, Pirates pull past Phillies
Rob Biertempfel | Saturday, May 20, 2017, 7:09 p.m.

Backed by a four-run sixth inning, Ivan Nova turned in another solid start on Saturday as the Pirates beat the Philadelphia Phillies, 6-3.

Nova (4-3) went 7 1/3 innings, gave up three runs on nine hits, and struck out three. It was his first victory in four starts since April 29.

Nova was in a jam at the start of the game but did a good job of damage control.

Cesar Hernandez led off with a single and went to third on Freddy Galvis' double. Aaron Altherr's ground out produced a run and moved Galvis to third.

Nova got Tommy Joseph to pop out and Odubel Herrera on a grounder.

The Pirates tied it in the third against right-hander Vince Velasquez (2-4). Adam Frazier singled, moved up on Josh Harrison's walk and scored on Andrew McCutchen's single.

David Freese led off the fourth with a home run. The pitch was down and in and it looked like a routine fly off the bat, but the ball carried out to the shortest part of the field in left.

The Pirates chased Velasquez with a four-run sixth. Francisco Cervelli and Frazier each hit a two-run single.

Cameron Rupp's two-out, RBI single in the seventh made it 6-2. In the eighth inning, Altherr's run-scoring double knocked Nova out of the game.

With two outs at Juan Nicasio pitching, the Phillies still posed a threat with Altherr at third base and the potential tying run on deck.

Herrera hit a sharp bouncer to the left side that third baseman Freese dove to snag. Freese bounced to his feet and threw out Herrera to snuff the rally.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.

The Pirates Adam Frazier (26) and Jordy Mercer celebrate their victory over the Phillies on May 20, 2017.
Pittsburgh Pirates' John Jaso (28) slides past Philadelphia Phillies catcher Cameron Rupp (29) to score the second of two runs on a double by Pirates' Francisco Cervelli off Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Vince Velasquez in the sixth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, May 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
