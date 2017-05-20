Nova, Pirates pull past Phillies
Backed by a four-run sixth inning, Ivan Nova turned in another solid start on Saturday as the Pirates beat the Philadelphia Phillies, 6-3.
Nova (4-3) went 7 1/3 innings, gave up three runs on nine hits, and struck out three. It was his first victory in four starts since April 29.
Nova was in a jam at the start of the game but did a good job of damage control.
Cesar Hernandez led off with a single and went to third on Freddy Galvis' double. Aaron Altherr's ground out produced a run and moved Galvis to third.
Nova got Tommy Joseph to pop out and Odubel Herrera on a grounder.
The Pirates tied it in the third against right-hander Vince Velasquez (2-4). Adam Frazier singled, moved up on Josh Harrison's walk and scored on Andrew McCutchen's single.
David Freese led off the fourth with a home run. The pitch was down and in and it looked like a routine fly off the bat, but the ball carried out to the shortest part of the field in left.
The Pirates chased Velasquez with a four-run sixth. Francisco Cervelli and Frazier each hit a two-run single.
Cameron Rupp's two-out, RBI single in the seventh made it 6-2. In the eighth inning, Altherr's run-scoring double knocked Nova out of the game.
With two outs at Juan Nicasio pitching, the Phillies still posed a threat with Altherr at third base and the potential tying run on deck.
Herrera hit a sharp bouncer to the left side that third baseman Freese dove to snag. Freese bounced to his feet and threw out Herrera to snuff the rally.
Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.