Nova, Pirates pull past Phillies

Backed by a four-run sixth inning, Ivan Nova turned in another solid start on Saturday as the Pirates beat the Philadelphia Phillies, 6-3.

Nova (4-3) went 7 1/3 innings, gave up three runs on nine hits, and struck out three. It was his first victory in four starts since April 29.

Nova was in a jam at the start of the game but did a good job of damage control.

Cesar Hernandez led off with a single and went to third on Freddy Galvis' double. Aaron Altherr's ground out produced a run and moved Galvis to third.

Nova got Tommy Joseph to pop out and Odubel Herrera on a grounder.

The Pirates tied it in the third against right-hander Vince Velasquez (2-4). Adam Frazier singled, moved up on Josh Harrison's walk and scored on Andrew McCutchen's single.

David Freese led off the fourth with a home run. The pitch was down and in and it looked like a routine fly off the bat, but the ball carried out to the shortest part of the field in left.

The Pirates chased Velasquez with a four-run sixth. Francisco Cervelli and Frazier each hit a two-run single.

Cameron Rupp's two-out, RBI single in the seventh made it 6-2. In the eighth inning, Altherr's run-scoring double knocked Nova out of the game.

With two outs at Juan Nicasio pitching, the Phillies still posed a threat with Altherr at third base and the potential tying run on deck.

Herrera hit a sharp bouncer to the left side that third baseman Freese dove to snag. Freese bounced to his feet and threw out Herrera to snuff the rally.

