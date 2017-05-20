Three Periods: Crosby-Karlsson seems like a wash in Penguins-Senators series

first stars colliding

Twice granted last-change rights, Ottawa in Game 3 and 4 of the Eastern Conference final chose to pursue an on-ice matchup between Senators star defenseman Erik Karlsson and Sidney Crosby slightly more than Penguins coach Mike Sullivan opted to try during Game 1 and 2.

The matchup, no matter how much either coach prioritizes it, continues to play out closely for the stars' respective teams. In all four games, the Penguins held an edge in five-on-five shot attempts (10-9, 8-2, 14-12 and 8-7) with Crosby out against Karlsson, according to naturalstattrick.com. Shots on goal ended up split during matchup — the Senators led 7-5 in Game 1 and 6-5 in Game 4, whereas the Penguins had margins of 3-1 and 7-6 in Game 2 and 3. And five-on-five goals twice favored Ottawa (1-0 in Game 1, 3-0 in Game 3), while the Penguins won the matchup in Game 4 (1-0); neither team scored with Crosby out against Karlsson in Game 2.

Coach Mike Sullivan considered Sidney Crosby's two-way play in Game 4 one of the captain's better performances in the playoffs. Crosby finished with five shots on goal, his highest total since Game 1 of the Washington series.

“I thought he was hard on the puck,” Sullivan said. “He was making plays. He was defending hard. He was inspired. When he plays that way, he's tough to handle and he inspires our group as well.”

second accepting outcomes

Four games into the Eastern Conference final, there's a shortage of second-guessing outcomes and debating lineup and strategic semantics.

Neither the Penguins nor the Senators are quibbling about officiating or arguing they've significantly outplayed their opponent, contrary to the series' 2-2 record.

“I don't think there's adjustments to be made, to be honest with you,” Ottawa coach Guy Boucher said Saturday. “We haven't looked at the tape yet. I might change my mind on that for (Sunday)'s talk with you guys. But I just think you look at the last four games, there was no luck involved. Two games we won, we deserved. Two games they won, they deserved. That's to be expected.”

Penguins winger Carl Hagelin considers it possible for the defending Stanley Cup champions to change the tune of the series beginning with Game 5.

“This series especially, every game has told a different story, and that's why it's 2-2 right now,” Hagelin said. “We're looking forward to playing in Pittsburgh in front of our fans. It's time for us to take two games in a row here.”

third Loose leader

Sullivan walked into the room at the team hotel Saturday morning for his media availability and jokingly informed the assembled reporters “nothing's changed.”

The wisecrack from the coach, who met with media following Friday's Game 4 and did not hold a practice Sunday, set a different tone than the one he established during the previous two days of intense external speculation about the Penguins' starting goaltender.

A logical question followed after he made his joke: Did he expect anything to change going into Sunday's Game 5?

“We're hoping we bring more of the same,” Sullivan said. “We really liked our game (Friday). I thought the players responded really well. We had a lot of energy. I thought we were a hungry team. We were a determined group. When we played with a conviction like we played (Friday), I think we're a competitive hockey team.”