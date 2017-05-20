Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Three Periods: Crosby-Karlsson seems like a wash in Penguins-Senators series
Bill West | Saturday, May 20, 2017, 8:33 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Fans watch as Penguins captain Sidney Crosby warms up before Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Senators Friday, May 19, 2017, at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa.

Updated 5 minutes ago

first stars colliding

Twice granted last-change rights, Ottawa in Game 3 and 4 of the Eastern Conference final chose to pursue an on-ice matchup between Senators star defenseman Erik Karlsson and Sidney Crosby slightly more than Penguins coach Mike Sullivan opted to try during Game 1 and 2.

The matchup, no matter how much either coach prioritizes it, continues to play out closely for the stars' respective teams. In all four games, the Penguins held an edge in five-on-five shot attempts (10-9, 8-2, 14-12 and 8-7) with Crosby out against Karlsson, according to naturalstattrick.com. Shots on goal ended up split during matchup — the Senators led 7-5 in Game 1 and 6-5 in Game 4, whereas the Penguins had margins of 3-1 and 7-6 in Game 2 and 3. And five-on-five goals twice favored Ottawa (1-0 in Game 1, 3-0 in Game 3), while the Penguins won the matchup in Game 4 (1-0); neither team scored with Crosby out against Karlsson in Game 2.

Coach Mike Sullivan considered Sidney Crosby's two-way play in Game 4 one of the captain's better performances in the playoffs. Crosby finished with five shots on goal, his highest total since Game 1 of the Washington series.

“I thought he was hard on the puck,” Sullivan said. “He was making plays. He was defending hard. He was inspired. When he plays that way, he's tough to handle and he inspires our group as well.”

second accepting outcomes

Four games into the Eastern Conference final, there's a shortage of second-guessing outcomes and debating lineup and strategic semantics.

Neither the Penguins nor the Senators are quibbling about officiating or arguing they've significantly outplayed their opponent, contrary to the series' 2-2 record.

“I don't think there's adjustments to be made, to be honest with you,” Ottawa coach Guy Boucher said Saturday. “We haven't looked at the tape yet. I might change my mind on that for (Sunday)'s talk with you guys. But I just think you look at the last four games, there was no luck involved. Two games we won, we deserved. Two games they won, they deserved. That's to be expected.”

Penguins winger Carl Hagelin considers it possible for the defending Stanley Cup champions to change the tune of the series beginning with Game 5.

“This series especially, every game has told a different story, and that's why it's 2-2 right now,” Hagelin said. “We're looking forward to playing in Pittsburgh in front of our fans. It's time for us to take two games in a row here.”

third Loose leader

Sullivan walked into the room at the team hotel Saturday morning for his media availability and jokingly informed the assembled reporters “nothing's changed.”

The wisecrack from the coach, who met with media following Friday's Game 4 and did not hold a practice Sunday, set a different tone than the one he established during the previous two days of intense external speculation about the Penguins' starting goaltender.

A logical question followed after he made his joke: Did he expect anything to change going into Sunday's Game 5?

“We're hoping we bring more of the same,” Sullivan said. “We really liked our game (Friday). I thought the players responded really well. We had a lot of energy. I thought we were a hungry team. We were a determined group. When we played with a conviction like we played (Friday), I think we're a competitive hockey team.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.