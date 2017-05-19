Murray solid, Penguins win to even series with Senators

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

OTTAWA — Matt Murray didn't take his place in the crease and make all of the Penguins' problems disappear Friday night.

It might not even be fair to say he did things Marc-Andre Fleury would not have done if he was the starter.

But Murray was solid by any definition of the term, and solid was what the Penguins needed to get back into the Eastern Conference finals.

Sidney Crosby had a goal and an assist, and the Penguins secured a 3-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators. The Penguins tied the series 2-2 and will head home for Game 5 on Sunday afternoon.

Pucks weren't bouncing around Murray at the start of Game 4 as frequently as they were around Fleury in the opening minutes of Game 3 two days earlier, but the Senators applied enough pressure to test the 22-year-old goalie, who was starting his first game since April 6 because of a lower-body injury after getting the nod from coach Mike Sullivan in a much-ballyhooed decision earlier in the day.

Most notably, Murray did a full split to kick out a Derick Brassard rebound bid off a Bobby Ryan shot about seven minutes in and got up none the worse for wear.

With Ottawa's first-period attack blunted, the Penguins settled into the same struggles they were faced with in the first two games of the series. They were trying to patiently pick their spots and penetrate Ottawa's 1-3-1 neutral-zone clog to create some offense.

They finally succeeded in the final minute of the first period.

Erik Karlsson got caught up ice after a failed gambit into the offensive zone, giving the Penguins a rare odd-man rush. Olli Maatta, skating up ice with Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel, finished it off with a wrister from the left wing that hit the right arm of goalie Craig Anderson and found paydirt.

The Penguins made the lead 3-0 in the second period.

Crosby muscled a puck past Anderson at the right post after a cross-crease pass from Guentzel on the power play, and a Brian Dumoulin shot from the left wing banked in off the skate of defenseman Dion Phaneuf.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.