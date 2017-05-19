Plus-minus: Penguins' Crosby returns to form in crucial Game 4 victory

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

No game sheet is complete without plus-minus, a sometimes misleading statistic that attempts to reflect a skater's two-way performance.

The Tribune-Review's version of plus-minus for the postseason also addresses two-play, albeit with more taken into account.

PLUS

Penguins F Sidney Crosby

The captain finished with a game-high five shots on goal and recorded his first multipoint performance since Game 2 of the second-round series.

PLUS

Penguins D Olli Maatta

His goal forced Ottawa to abandon its defensive structure a bit more and attempt to generate offense. He had a team-high 24 minutes, 58 seconds of ice time.

PLUS

Penguins G Matt Murray

Put under the microscope in his first start since early April and presumably aware that a poor outing might reopen the door for Marc-Andre Fleury, Murray made key stops early on solid scoring chances for Ottawa.

PLUS

Penguins D Brian Dumoulin

A fortunate bounce netted him the winner. Dumoulin did more than enough as part of a solid penalty-kill unit, as he logged a team-high 4:30 of short-handed ice time. Ottawa tallied just five shots on goal during four power-play opportunities.

EVEN

Senators D Erik Karlsson

Though not particularly dominant on the puck possession front, Karlsson still delivered when the Senators needed him, as his slap shot that snaked through traffic and eventually slipped past Murray kept hope of a comeback alive late in the third.

EVEN

Senators G Craig Anderson

He finished with 32 saves, but two of the three goals he allowed hardly qualified as unstoppable shots from the Penguins.

EVEN

Senators F Derick Brassard

On the bright side, Brassard was on the ice for 17 Senators shot attempts and just nine for the Penguins during five-on-five play. He lost seven of eight faceoffs, though, including all five he took in the neutral zone.

MINUS

Senators F Jean-Gabriel Pageau

His penalty set up Sidney Crosby's power-play goal. He did little to help offset the transgression with offensive contributions, as he tallied just one shot on goal and two attempts.