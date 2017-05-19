Penguins' Murray named starting goalie for Game 4 

OTTAWA – Matt Murray will make his first start in goal in more than a month when the Penguins face the Ottawa Senators in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals Friday night.

Coach Mike Sullivan made the somewhat surprising announcement at a meeting with reporters at the team hotel Friday afternoon.

The Penguins trail 2-1 in the series.

"That's been a hard decision for this coaching staff all year long," Sullivan said. "It's a good difficult decision to have because we have two guys that are capable as they are. Both guys have helped this team win all year long. Both are high-quality people and high-quality goaltenders. We never take these decisions lightly. They're extremely difficult decisions and this is the decision we made for Game 4."

Marc-Andre Fleury carried the Penguins through the first two rounds of the playoffs, going 9-5 with a 2.32 goals-against average and .931 save percentage before a disastrous start in Game 3 against Ottawa on Wednesday. He allowed four goals on nine shots before being pulled less than 13 minutes into the game.

"Marc was a professional, like he always is," Sullivan said when asked how Fleury took the news. "Both of these guys handle the decisions we make extremely professional. As we always say to them, these guys are both competitors. They both want to be in the net. We don't always expect them to agree with our decision. Our hope is that they respect our decision and both of them have always been professional.

"They're competitors. I understand. They want to be in the net. That's what makes them as good as they are. These decisions are very difficult. That's the choice we made."

Murray stopped 19 of 20 shots in relief of Fleury. Before a lower-body injury that knocked him out of the lineup during warm-ups before the playoff opener, Murray had a superior statistical season, going 32-10-4 with a 2.41 GAA and .923 save percentage.

Murray led the Penguins to the Stanley Cup last season, going 15-6 with a 2.08 GAA and .923 save percentage in the playoffs.

"I thought he was really solid in there (in Game 3)," Sullivan said. "He's had a lot of practice time here in the last couple of weeks here. We feel we have two guys that are capable of helping this team win."

