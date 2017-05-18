Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Sullivan stays mum on Penguins' starting goalie for Game 4 of Eastern Conference finals

Tribune-Review | Thursday, May 18, 2017, 2:27 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Matt Murray replaces Marc-Andre Fleury at goaltender during the first period of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals Wednesday, May 17, 2017, in Ottawa.

Updated 3 minutes ago

OTTAWA – The Great Goaltending Debate of 2017 will rage on for at least another day.

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan wouldn't say after practice Thursday whether Marc-Andre Fleury or Matt Murray will be in net when the Penguins take on the Ottawa Senators in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals Friday night.

Fleury was pulled after allowing four goals on nine shots in a 5-1 loss Wednesday in Game 3. Murray, playing his first game since April 6 (lower-body injury), stopped 19 of 20 shots in relief. The Penguins trail 2-1 in the series.

Sullivan said he would announce his starting goalie the morning of the game — not because he needed more time to ponder the decision but rather because that's how the team handled the situation all year.

“It's always a hard decision, but it's a good hard decision because we have two really good goalies,” Sullivan said. “It's never an easy decision. It never has been all year long. That's a decision that I never take lightly, that we take very seriously. We try to make the best decisions that give our team the best chance to win and we go from there.”

Sullivan said his decision would not be impacted by his sense of loyalty to one goaltender or the other.

“I think we have loyalty to our whole group,” Sullivan said. “I don't think it's loyalty to any one particular guy. This is a team in the true sense of the word. Are we appreciative of the contributions that all of our guys make, Marc included? Yes, absolutely. We wouldn't be to the point where we're at without these guys, any of them. That's how we look at it. We have loyalty to our whole team.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.

