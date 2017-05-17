Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Game 3 photo gallery: Penguins vs. Senators, Eastern Conference finals

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, May 17, 2017, 9:15 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Senators' Derick Brassard scores past Penguins goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury during the first period of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at Canadian Tire Centre in Kanata, Ontario.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' EMatt Murray replaces Marc-Andre Fleury as goaltender during the first period of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Ottawa Senators Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at Canadian Tire Centre in Kanata, Ontario.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Penguins goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury collects himself after giving up the third goal of the first period in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Ottawa Senators Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at Canadian Tire Centre in Kanata, Ontario.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Mark Streit skates with the puck during warm-ups before Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Ottawa Senators Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at Canadian Tire Centre in Kanata, Ontario.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Penguins goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury skates past fans during warm-ups before Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at Canadian Tire Centre in Kanata, Ontario.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Evgeni Malkin skates past the Stanley Cup logo during warm-ups before Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Ottawa Senators Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at Canadian Tire Centre in Kanata, Ontario.
Chris Horner | Tribune-Review
Senators left wing Mike Hoffman (68) scores a goal past Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) in the first period of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals in the NHL Playoffs on Wednesday May 17, 2017, in Ottawa.
Chris Horner | Tribune-Review
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Carter Rowney battles the Senators' Tom Pyatt along the boards during the first period of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals on Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at Canadian Tire Centre in Kanata, Ontario.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Senators' Mark Stone celebrates the fourth goal of the first period of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals next to Penguins goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at Canadian Tire Centre in Kanata, Ontario.

A look at Game 3 through the lens of Tribune-Review photographer Christopher Horner.

