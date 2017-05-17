Pens Live: Team fills voids, finds new ones ahead for Game 3

OTTAWA — With the Eastern Conference final tied at one game apiece and the Penguins and Ottawa each pleased with much of their performances through two matchups, Wednesday's Game 3 at the Canadian Tire Centre held the promise of at least one significant move in the strategic clash between coaches Mike Sullivan and Guy Boucher.

For the first time in the series, Boucher controlled last line change privileges.

For the first time in the series, Sullivan needed to completely scramble his lineup in the wake of new developments on the injury front.

The Penguins prepared for Game 3 against the Senators without the services of Bryan Rust, Patric Hornqvist and Justin Schultz, each of whom Sullivan after the morning skate ruled out and described as "day to day" with upper-body injuries.

Justin Schultz is in the house (aka the University of Ottawa's rink) pic.twitter.com/2w5W2Y1EZh — Bill West (@BWest_Trib) May 17, 2017

Rust and Schultz suffered their ailments in Game 2. Hornqvist missed that game as a last-minute scratch. On the bright side, each of the trio took the ice for workouts Wednesday morning.

In more encouraging news, Trevor Daley rejoined the Penguins for practice and partnered with Olli Maatta during line rushes, an indication of the veteran's likely return to the lineup.

Down two of his feistier forwards and a proven puck-mover, Sullivan chose to bump Conor Sheary back up to Sidney Crosby's line and at least ponder the possibility of dressing seven defenseman, with Mark Streit — a healthy scratch thus far in the postseason — likely to serve as a power-play specialist.

Asked specifically about Sheary's promotion back up to the top line, Sullivan offered a gold star to the undersized winger.

"I thought it was Conor's best game of the playoffs," Sullivan said of Sheary in Monday's Game 2 win. "He has that tenacious mindset, I think that makes him the player he is. When he gets involved physically and he's chasing the defensemen down and trusting his instincts, he can be a really effective player for us."

Guentzel-Crosby-ShearyKunitz-Malkin-KesselHagelin-Bonino-WilsonKuhnhackl-Cullen-Rowney — Jonathan Bombulie (@BombulieTrib) May 17, 2017

Daley and Streit received no soaring praise, but that's largely because Sullivan chose to only classify them as "game-time decisions."

Are all of these game-time and even off-day decisions that come with injury troubles wearing down the crafty second-year Penguins coach? Apparently not.

"We've had our fair share of (bad luck), maybe a little bit more than most, but what I love about this group of players is no one's looking for excuses," Sullivan said. "Everybody's looking for answers. The guys that get opportunities to go back into the lineup, they go in with the mindset that they want to make a difference, and that's just a credit to the character of the players that we have."

The @penguins ' Justin Schultz and Trevor Daley work out, Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel chat during practice today before Game 3 in Ottawa. pic.twitter.com/tJTY32VwlN — Christopher Horner (@Hornerfoto1) May 17, 2017

Boucher, meanwhile, championed his own skaters as capable of whatever task he bestows upon them. Injuries are far less of an issue for the Senators, who instead spend much of their energy and attention convincing themselves that their roster compares favorably to the Penguins, pre- or post-depletion.

"Both teams are doing well with their depth, and all have an impact," Boucher said. "In terms of matchups, I think all our players have to be able to play against all their players. They've got too many players, and all their lines are good. It's the same as the series against the (New York) Rangers. I don't think it's a big matchup series. It's a lot more of a depth series."

Where Boucher believes two home games will most benefit the Senators is in energy and enthusiasm.

"Home or being on the road doesn't change your X's and O's and your game plan," Boucher said. "But in terms of energy, of course, when you do something 'Wow' and your crowd is into it, it enhances what you're doing and sometimes makes it look better than it is."