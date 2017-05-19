Fleury or Murray? Game 4 goalie debate divides some Penguins fans
Updated 1 hour ago
Are you in Camp Murray or Camp Fleury?
Or maybe you're just in Camp Penguins?
Who would think having two Stanley Cup-winning goaltenders on your team could be a problem for a fan?
There perhaps is no more polarizing debate than whether Marc-Andre Fleury or Matt Murray should start for the Penguins — on any given night, really, not just in Game 4 tonight.
But coach Mike Sullivan announced this afternoon that Murray will start Game 4 . Fleury allowed four goals in the first 13 minutes of Game 3 in a 5-1 Penguins loss.
Fleury was forced into the starter's role when Murray was injured during warm-ups before Game 1 of Round 1. And with a depleted defense in front of him, he has done an admirable job keeping the Penguins in games and getting them to this point.
Some thought it was a short leash for Fleury, who has gone 9-5 with a 2.32 goals-against average and .931 save percentage in the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Such a joke that the pens are turning to Murray after Fleury carried them to where they are in the first place— Nik Manousos (@nmanousos37) May 19, 2017
Don't really understand starting Murray tonight over Fleury. Fleury got you to this point. Yes last game was awful but it wasn't just on him— JD Cherozzi (@jcherozzi22) May 19, 2017
@NHLpittPENS This is a Sullivan definition tho. He made every excuse he could to not play MAF last year. Littlest hiccup this year - back to MM. awful— Tyler Broska (@T_Dot_22) May 19, 2017
If I were fleury, I'd get out of pittsburgh. He has been so unappreciated. Sullivan starting Murray tonight is just another example— Christian Heller (@yoheller) May 19, 2017
But there was no hiding the fans who agreed with — or at the very least understood — the decision to start Murray.
There's no hiding that Sullivan has always been a fan of Murray's. But he also had been the primary starter all season and until the last month of the season was in the conversation for the Calder Trophy as the league's top rookie.
And — oh, yeah — he helped them win a Stanley Cup championship last season.
I'd just like to say that I am on board with starting Matt Murray tonight and I trust Mike Sullivan.— Hunter Mains (@hmains20) May 19, 2017
Matt Murray is simply the better goalie. More calm and composed than Fleury. Glad to see him starting— Gavin Lewis (@gavinlewis39) May 19, 2017
if Matt Murray is healthy enough to play, he's your starter. You don't make the switch until the right time. This is the right time.— coconut&mojito mike (@MikeDarnay) May 19, 2017
Remember when Fleury stared Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals last season against Tampa Bay after a few lackluster performances by Murray?
Remember how that ended?
To refresh your memory, check out the photo below by the Tribune-Review's Chaz Palla, where the Lightning are celebrating Tyler Johnson's goal 53 seconds into overtime after the Penguins blew a 3-2 third-period lead.
And we know how last season ended.
Don't forget: It's possible to like both goalies.
What if I told you, you can like Matt Murray AND Marc-Andre Fleury at the same time? @penguins #LetsGoPens— PepperCoyote (@peppercoyote) May 19, 2017
