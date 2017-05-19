Fleury or Murray? Game 4 goalie debate divides some Penguins fans

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Are you in Camp Murray or Camp Fleury?

Or maybe you're just in Camp Penguins?

Who would think having two Stanley Cup-winning goaltenders on your team could be a problem for a fan?

There perhaps is no more polarizing debate than whether Marc-Andre Fleury or Matt Murray should start for the Penguins — on any given night, really, not just in Game 4 tonight.

But coach Mike Sullivan announced this afternoon that Murray will start Game 4 . Fleury allowed four goals in the first 13 minutes of Game 3 in a 5-1 Penguins loss.

Fleury was forced into the starter's role when Murray was injured during warm-ups before Game 1 of Round 1. And with a depleted defense in front of him, he has done an admirable job keeping the Penguins in games and getting them to this point.

Some thought it was a short leash for Fleury, who has gone 9-5 with a 2.32 goals-against average and .931 save percentage in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Such a joke that the pens are turning to Murray after Fleury carried them to where they are in the first place — Nik Manousos (@nmanousos37) May 19, 2017

Don't really understand starting Murray tonight over Fleury. Fleury got you to this point. Yes last game was awful but it wasn't just on him — JD Cherozzi (@jcherozzi22) May 19, 2017

@NHLpittPENS This is a Sullivan definition tho. He made every excuse he could to not play MAF last year. Littlest hiccup this year - back to MM. awful — Tyler Broska (@T_Dot_22) May 19, 2017

If I were fleury, I'd get out of pittsburgh. He has been so unappreciated. Sullivan starting Murray tonight is just another example — Christian Heller (@yoheller) May 19, 2017

But there was no hiding the fans who agreed with — or at the very least understood — the decision to start Murray.

There's no hiding that Sullivan has always been a fan of Murray's. But he also had been the primary starter all season and until the last month of the season was in the conversation for the Calder Trophy as the league's top rookie.

And — oh, yeah — he helped them win a Stanley Cup championship last season.