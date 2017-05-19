Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins' Murray named starting goalie for Game 4 
Penguins

Fleury or Murray? Game 4 goalie debate divides some Penguins fans

Matt Rosenberg | Friday, May 19, 2017, 3:51 p.m.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins goalie Matt Murray (30) congratulates Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) on a shut out win against the Senators after game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals in the NHL Playoffs on Monday May 15, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.

Updated 1 hour ago

Are you in Camp Murray or Camp Fleury?

Or maybe you're just in Camp Penguins?

Who would think having two Stanley Cup-winning goaltenders on your team could be a problem for a fan?

There perhaps is no more polarizing debate than whether Marc-Andre Fleury or Matt Murray should start for the Penguins — on any given night, really, not just in Game 4 tonight.

But coach Mike Sullivan announced this afternoon that Murray will start Game 4 . Fleury allowed four goals in the first 13 minutes of Game 3 in a 5-1 Penguins loss.

Fleury was forced into the starter's role when Murray was injured during warm-ups before Game 1 of Round 1. And with a depleted defense in front of him, he has done an admirable job keeping the Penguins in games and getting them to this point.

Some thought it was a short leash for Fleury, who has gone 9-5 with a 2.32 goals-against average and .931 save percentage in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

But there was no hiding the fans who agreed with — or at the very least understood — the decision to start Murray.

There's no hiding that Sullivan has always been a fan of Murray's. But he also had been the primary starter all season and until the last month of the season was in the conversation for the Calder Trophy as the league's top rookie.

And — oh, yeah — he helped them win a Stanley Cup championship last season.

