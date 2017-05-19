Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Game 4 photo gallery: Penguins vs. Senators, Eastern Conference final

Tribune-Review | Friday, May 19, 2017, 9:18 p.m.
The Penguins' Olli Maatta celebrates his first period goal with Sidney Crosby during Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Senators Friday, May 19, 2017, at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa.
Fans watch as Penguins captain Sidney Crosby warms up before Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Senators Friday, May 19, 2017, at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa.
Penguins goaltender Matt Murray stops a shot by the Senators' Viktor Stahlberg during the first period in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final Friday, May 19, 2017, at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa.
Fans enter the arena before the start of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final between the Penguins and Senators Friday, May 19, 2017, at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa.
Penguins goaltender Matt Murray prepares to start Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Senators Friday, May 19, 2017, at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa.
Penguins goaltender Matt Murray skates past Marc-Andre Fleury before the start Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Senators Friday, May 19, 2017, at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa.

A look at Game 4 of the Eastern Conference final between the Penguins and Ottawa Senators through the lens of veteran Tribune-Review photographer Christopher Horner.

