Game-time decisions for Penguins' Rust, Hornqvist, Schultz

There's a chance the Penguins could get a personnel boost for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Ottawa Senators on Sunday afternoon.

Coach Mike Sullivan said wingers Bryan Rust and Patric Hornqvist and defenseman Justin Schultz are considered game-time decisions with upper-body injuries.

Drawing a distinction between players who had a chance to play and those who didn't, Sullivan said defenseman Chad Ruhwedel (concussion) and winger Tom Kuhnhackl (lower body) were ruled out for Sunday.

Matt Murray will make his second straight start in goal, Sullivan added.

Hornqvist has been out since he was a late scratch after taking warm-ups before Game 2. Rust and Schultz were injured once Game 2 started. Rust was knocked out by a Dion Phaneuf hit to the head. Schultz collided with Mike Hoffman and went shoulder-first into the boards.

With Ruhwedel out with a concussion, the Penguins will need to dress a replacement defenseman. Schultz returning from injury would be their preferred option, of course. If that doesn't happen, Mark Streit would be the most likely choice.

Ottawa coach Guy Boucher also said his lineup would be a game-time decision, but he ruled out two key players. Hard-hitting defenseman Mark Borowiecki, who is due back from a lower-body injury soon, will not play. Neither will grating winger Alexandre Burrows, who suffered a lower-body injury in Game 3 against the Penguins.