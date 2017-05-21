Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Penguins' Rust returns in fine form
Bill West | Sunday, May 21, 2017, 8:51 p.m.

Updated less than a minute ago

As the recipient of the biggest, arguably most memorable hit of the Eastern Conference final's first four games, Bryan Rust went into Game 5 warm-ups Sunday afternoon as a "game-time decision" for coach Mike Sullivan.

The right winger skated with other ailing teammates the previous few days, but his upper-body injury still rendered him questionable for the 3 p.m. start against Ottawa.

But Rust's first few shifts made it clear Sullivan needed to decide very little. The coach simply needed to let the right winger seize some game-time deliverance.

With characteristic speed and charisma, the 25-year-old Rust tilted the ice in the Penguins favor early and often during a 7-0 win at PPG Paints Arena. He set up the team's first goal 8 minutes, 14 seconds into the opening period. He followed with a goal of his own on a deflection about eight minutes later. He finished with a game-high four shots on goal.

Not bad for a guy who struggled to get back bench in Game 2 on Monday after he ended up flat on the ice following a brutal open-ice hit from Ottawa defenseman Dion Phaneuf.

"He looked like himself," said defenseman Olli Maatta, who buried Rust's low-to-high feed to open the game's scoring. "He was awesome (Sunday). He had a lot of speed."

Speed and the courage to use it in crowded parts of the ice put Rust in harm's way against Phaneuf. But the winger shied away from nothing in his return. He hit Senators defenseman Chris Wideman in the offensive zone just seconds into his opening shift. He registered his first shot seconds after that. Then just before he left the ice, he absorbed two hits from Cody Ceci.

His third shift ended with him setting up Maatta at the left point. Just before that sequence, Rust and his linemates, Nick Bonino and Carter Rowney, pressured the Senators into a defensive-zone giveaway.

His goal capped an extensive offensive-zone possession for the Penguins.

"I think the way he plays, getting in on the forecheck, is how we've wanted to play the last couple games," Bonino said of Rust. "I think our goals came from turnovers and good forechecks and good dumps. We turn one over, and he gets it to Olli for a goal. He goes to the net, and I hit it off of him. Those are plays you need in the playoffs, and it was good having him back (Sunday)."

Conor Sheary previously held that spot on the third line, and Bonino considered Sheary an effective winger in Game 4. But Rust brought a bit more chaos creation to the mix.

The Penguins hoped to have even more chaos creators, as Sullivan also described net-front specialist Patric Hornqvist (upper body) and puck-moving defenseman Justin Schultz (upper body) as "game-time decisions." Hornqvist never took the ice for warm-ups. Schultz skated but then served as a late scratch.

Rust brought enough energy to allow the Penguins to imagine what might happen if they continue to get healthier, though they're plenty happy with how much zest they get out of depth options such as Josh Archibald up front and Mark Streit on the back end.

"I think it brings an element of enthusiasm or hunger to our group, and it's contagious," Sullivan said.

Rust had a reunion with Phaneuf about two minutes into the second period, when the Ottawa defenseman hit the winger. Less than 30 seconds later, the Penguins scored to go up 5-0.

"I felt 100 percent out there," Rust said. "I was kind of just eager to get back out there, and these guys helped me."

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Penguins right wing Bryan Rust (17) keeps the puck alive, eventually leading to a goal by Nick Bonino in the first period during Game 5 of the Eastern Conference final Sunday, May 21, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Bryan Rust (17) fights for the puck as he is taken down by Ottawa Senators defenseman Cody Ceci (5) in the first period during game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals Sunday, May 21, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins right wing Bryan Rust (17) and Penguins defenseman Mark Streit (32) talk during a stop in play against the Senators in the second period of game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals in the NHL Playoffs on Sunday May 21, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins right wing Bryan Rust (17) tries to control the puck out in front of the Senators defense in the second period of game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals in the NHL Playoffs on Sunday May 21, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
