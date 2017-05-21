Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Game 5 photo gallery: Penguins vs. Senators, Eastern Conference final

Tribune-Review | Sunday, May 21, 2017, 4:30 p.m.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
A shot from Penguins left wing Scott Wilson (23) goes through the legs of Senators goalie Craig Anderson (41) for a goal in the first period of game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals in the NHL Playoffs on Sunday May 21, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates a goal against the Senators in the first period of game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals in the NHL Playoffs on Sunday May 21, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates a goal against the Senators in the first period of game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals in the NHL Playoffs on Sunday May 21, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins center Nick Bonino (13) celebrates a goal against the Senators in the first period of game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals in the NHL Playoffs on Sunday May 21, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) shoots past Senators goalie Craig Anderson (41) for a goal in the first period of game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals in the NHL Playoffs on Sunday May 21, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins right wing Josh Archibald (45) gets tied up with Senators defenseman Dion Phaneuf (2) in the first period of game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals in the NHL Playoffs on Sunday May 21, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Fans cheer while watching the big screen outside of PPG Paints Arena during the Penguins game on Sunday, May 21, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Fans cheer while watching the big screen outside of PPG Paints Arena during the Penguins game on Sunday, May 21, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Fans watch the big screen outside of PPG Paints Arena during the Penguins game on Sunday, May 21, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Fans walk towards PPG Paints Arena for the Penguins game on Sunday, May 21, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Jeremy Durkacs, and his son, Maddox, 6, of Houston, Pa., watch the big screen outside of PPG Paints Arena during the Penguins game on Sunday, May 21, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Fans walk towards PPG Paints Arena for the Penguins game on Sunday, May 21, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Joanne Savinda, 47, of Penn Hills views the big screen outside of PPG Paints Arena during the Penguins game on Sunday, May 21, 2017.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins celebrate Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Olli Maatta's goal against the Senators in the first period during game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals Sunday, May 21, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Josh Archibald (45) fights through Ottawa Senators left wing Viktor Stalberg (24) in the first period during game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals Sunday, May 21, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Bryan Rust (17) keeps the puck alive which would lead to the Nick Bonino goal in the first period during game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals Sunday, May 21, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Penguins center Nick Bonino (13) celebrates Pittsburgh Penguins center Scott Wilson's goal against the Senators in the first period during game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals Sunday, May 21, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Trevor Daley hugs Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Olli Maatta after Maatta's goal against the Senators in the first period during game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals Sunday, May 21, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby beats Ottawa Senators goalie Craig Anderson in the first period during game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals Sunday, May 21, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby celebrates his goal against the Senators in the first period during game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals Sunday, May 21, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Bryan Rust (17) fights for the puck as he is taken down by Ottawa Senators defenseman Cody Ceci (5) in the first period during game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals Sunday, May 21, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins celebrates Nick Bonino's goal against the Senators in the first period during game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals Sunday, May 21, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Olli Maatta's shot beats Ottawa Senators goalie Craig Anderson in the first period during game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals Sunday, May 21, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Josh Archibald checks the Ottawa Senators defenseman Erik Karlsson in the first period during game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals Sunday, May 21, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
A referee gets in between Senators defenseman Dion Phaneuf (2) and Penguins left wing Scott Wilson (23) in the second period of game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals in the NHL Playoffs on Sunday May 21, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Senators defenseman Ben Harpur (67) goes afer Penguins center Evgeni Malkin (71) in the second period of game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals in the NHL Playoffs on Sunday May 21, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Ian Cole (28) defends on Ottawa Senators center Tom Pyatt (10) in the second period during game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals Sunday, May 21, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins right wing Bryan Rust (17) tries to control the puck out in front of the Senators defense in the second period of game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals in the NHL Playoffs on Sunday May 21, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Penguins center Nick Bonino (13) clears the puck during a pk in the second period during game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals Sunday, May 21, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Olli Maatta takes out Ottawa Senators left wing Viktor Stalberg (24) in the second period during game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals Sunday, May 21, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Senators center Kyle Turris (7) throws a jab at Penguins center Evgeni Malkin (71) in the second period of game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals in the NHL Playoffs on Sunday May 21, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Senators goalie Mike Condon (1) stops a shot on goal against the Penguins in the second period of game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals in the NHL Playoffs on Sunday May 21, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins center Matt Cullen (7) celebrates a goal against the Senators in the second period of game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals in the NHL Playoffs on Sunday May 21, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Senators goalie Craig Anderson (41) reacts after a goal in the first period of game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals in the NHL Playoffs on Sunday May 21, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.

A look at Game 5 between the Penguins and Senators through the lenses of Tribune-Review photographers.

