Live at Game 5: Penguins 4, Senators 0

A familiar face for the Penguins stepped into Ottawa's crease to briefly handle goaltending duties after Nick Bonino's deflection gave the hosts at PPG Paints Arena a 3-0 lead on Sunday in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference final.

Mike Condon replaced Craig Anderson, who stopped nine of 12 shots faced and received little help from a scrambling Senators defense that struggled to keep pace with the Penguins.

Bonino's goal completed a long offensive-zone sequence that became particularly favorable for the Penguins when Carter Rowney crashed the crease and put a puck on net.

Olli Maatta failed to score in his first 46 NHL playoff game appearances with the Penguins. He found a great time to figure out the whole postseason scoring thing.

The Penguins, down Kris Letang and Justin Schultz for Game 5 against Ottawa in the Eastern Conference final, took a 1-0 lead midway through the first period on Sunday at PPG Paints Arena when Maatta snapped a shot from the left point past Senators goalie Craig Anderson. Maatta also buried the first goal in Friday's Game 4 from a similar spot for the first postseason tally of his career.

Penguins defensemen lead the team's forwards in even-strength goals (3 to 2) in the series.

Maatta's shot from the point beats Anderson blocker side! 1-0 Pens

Anderson came up big for Ottawa two minutes later when he denied Carl Hagelin on a clean breakaway.

But the goaltender, sharp in the first three games of the Eastern Conference final, ended up beaten again with eight minutes left in the opening period when Sidney Crosby deflected a Trevor Daley slapshot from the right point during a power play. The power-play tally was Crosby's third in as many games.

Evgeni Malkin got a quick acknowledgement on the scoreboard minutes into Game 5 for replacing Jaromir Jagr as the Penguins' all-time leader in playoff appearances with 141.

It's a near certainty Malkin cares little about such a milestone, but longevity is nothing to knock.

Jagr, for those curious, has 208 playoff appearances in his career.

Evgeni Malkin is skating in his 141st career playoff game and passed Jaromir Jagr (140) for the most in Penguins history.

PREGAME

Of the Penguins' three skaters dubbed "game-time decisions," only Bryan Rust emerged healthy enough to dress for Game 5 against Ottawa in the Eastern Conference final at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday.

Rust and Justin Schultz both suffered upper-body injuries in Game 2 and missed the next two games. Schultz joined Rust for Game 5's warm-up but ultimately did not slot into the lineup. Mark Streit earned the nod as Schultz's replacement.

Patric Hornqvist, also classified as a game-time call, did not take the ice for warm-ups. Tom Kuhnhackl (lower body) and Chad Ruhwedel (concussion) were ruled out by Sullivan before warm-ups.

Coach Mike Sullivan made an additional move when he scratched Conor Sheary, who has struggled this postseason, and used Josh Archibald instead. Archibald made his first NHL playoff appearance in Game 4.

Lined up and ready to play.

Sullivan indicated his lineup in Game 4, which included a feisty, crease-crashing style winger on every line (Chris Kunitz with Sidney Crosby, Scott Wilson with Evgeni Malkin, Carter Rowney with Nick Bonino, Archibald with Matt Cullen), gave the Penguins a bit more balance and uniformity.

"We're trying to establish that balance through our lineup that we can try to dictate the terms out there and sustain it consistently," Sullivan said. "I think we want to make sure we do our best to make it hard on our opponent's goaltender, regardless of who we play. We've got to get in sight lines, we have to make sure we get to the front of the net so that we're in the area to potentially get a deflection or a rebound or a next-play opportunity. … Certainly that's something that we discussed with our group as far as trying to score more goals, generate more offense."

Ottawa coach Guy Boucher again ruled out defenseman Mark Borowiecki (lower body), the Senators' top bruiser on the back end. Borowiecki is close to returning, but Boucher chose to hold off for Game 5.

"He's a heat-seeking missile, that's what he is," Boucher said of Borowiecki. "It usually puts the opponents on their heels. It's better for the tough players to get some ice around him. He's one of those guys that creates fear in the opponent. That's what he did all year. … I mean, we're missing it, but at the same time we're getting something else from other players."

A few other footnotes to ponder until the post-3 p.m. puck drop…

• Evgeni Malkin will become the Penguins' franchise leader in playoff appearances (141) when he steps on the ice for Game 5. Sidney Crosby, meanwhile, will move into a tie with current record holder Jaromir Jagr, who had 140 appearances.

• Crosby needs one more assist to become the 22nd player in NHL history to reach 100 career helpers in the playoffs.

• In 21 best-of-seven series involving the Penguins that were tied at 2-2, the winner of Game 5 had a series record of 12-9. In the Penguins' Crosby-Malkin era, the winner of Game 5 in a series tied at 2 went on to win three out of six times.