Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Live at Game 5: Penguins 4, Senators 0
Bill West | Sunday, May 21, 2017, 3:03 p.m.
The Penguins' Olli Maatta celebrates with Sidney Crosby as he skates by the bench after scoring against the Senators during the first period of Game 5 in the Eastern Conference final Sunday, May 21, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) stretches during warmups before the start of game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals in the NHL Playoffs on Sunday May 21, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins on the ice for warmups before the start of game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals in the NHL Playoffs on Sunday May 21, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins goalie Matt Murray (30) leads the Penguins onto the ice for warmups before the start of game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals in the NHL Playoffs on Sunday May 21, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.

Updated 10 minutes ago

A familiar face for the Penguins stepped into Ottawa's crease to briefly handle goaltending duties after Nick Bonino's deflection gave the hosts at PPG Paints Arena a 3-0 lead on Sunday in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference final.

Mike Condon replaced Craig Anderson, who stopped nine of 12 shots faced and received little help from a scrambling Senators defense that struggled to keep pace with the Penguins.

Bonino's goal completed a long offensive-zone sequence that became particularly favorable for the Penguins when Carter Rowney crashed the crease and put a puck on net.

Anderson stepped

Olli Maatta failed to score in his first 46 NHL playoff game appearances with the Penguins. He found a great time to figure out the whole postseason scoring thing.

The Penguins, down Kris Letang and Justin Schultz for Game 5 against Ottawa in the Eastern Conference final, took a 1-0 lead midway through the first period on Sunday at PPG Paints Arena when Maatta snapped a shot from the left point past Senators goalie Craig Anderson. Maatta also buried the first goal in Friday's Game 4 from a similar spot for the first postseason tally of his career.

Penguins defensemen lead the team's forwards in even-strength goals (3 to 2) in the series.

Anderson came up big for Ottawa two minutes later when he denied Carl Hagelin on a clean breakaway.

But the goaltender, sharp in the first three games of the Eastern Conference final, ended up beaten again with eight minutes left in the opening period when Sidney Crosby deflected a Trevor Daley slapshot from the right point during a power play. The power-play tally was Crosby's third in as many games.

Evgeni Malkin got a quick acknowledgement on the scoreboard minutes into Game 5 for replacing Jaromir Jagr as the Penguins' all-time leader in playoff appearances with 141.

It's a near certainty Malkin cares little about such a milestone, but longevity is nothing to knock.

Jagr, for those curious, has 208 playoff appearances in his career.

PREGAME

Of the Penguins' three skaters dubbed "game-time decisions," only Bryan Rust emerged healthy enough to dress for Game 5 against Ottawa in the Eastern Conference final at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday.

Rust and Justin Schultz both suffered upper-body injuries in Game 2 and missed the next two games. Schultz joined Rust for Game 5's warm-up but ultimately did not slot into the lineup. Mark Streit earned the nod as Schultz's replacement.

Patric Hornqvist, also classified as a game-time call, did not take the ice for warm-ups. Tom Kuhnhackl (lower body) and Chad Ruhwedel (concussion) were ruled out by Sullivan before warm-ups.

Coach Mike Sullivan made an additional move when he scratched Conor Sheary, who has struggled this postseason, and used Josh Archibald instead. Archibald made his first NHL playoff appearance in Game 4.

Sullivan indicated his lineup in Game 4, which included a feisty, crease-crashing style winger on every line (Chris Kunitz with Sidney Crosby, Scott Wilson with Evgeni Malkin, Carter Rowney with Nick Bonino, Archibald with Matt Cullen), gave the Penguins a bit more balance and uniformity.

"We're trying to establish that balance through our lineup that we can try to dictate the terms out there and sustain it consistently," Sullivan said. "I think we want to make sure we do our best to make it hard on our opponent's goaltender, regardless of who we play. We've got to get in sight lines, we have to make sure we get to the front of the net so that we're in the area to potentially get a deflection or a rebound or a next-play opportunity. … Certainly that's something that we discussed with our group as far as trying to score more goals, generate more offense."

Ottawa coach Guy Boucher again ruled out defenseman Mark Borowiecki (lower body), the Senators' top bruiser on the back end. Borowiecki is close to returning, but Boucher chose to hold off for Game 5.

"He's a heat-seeking missile, that's what he is," Boucher said of Borowiecki. "It usually puts the opponents on their heels. It's better for the tough players to get some ice around him. He's one of those guys that creates fear in the opponent. That's what he did all year. … I mean, we're missing it, but at the same time we're getting something else from other players."

A few other footnotes to ponder until the post-3 p.m. puck drop…

• Evgeni Malkin will become the Penguins' franchise leader in playoff appearances (141) when he steps on the ice for Game 5. Sidney Crosby, meanwhile, will move into a tie with current record holder Jaromir Jagr, who had 140 appearances.

• Crosby needs one more assist to become the 22nd player in NHL history to reach 100 career helpers in the playoffs.

• In 21 best-of-seven series involving the Penguins that were tied at 2-2, the winner of Game 5 had a series record of 12-9. In the Penguins' Crosby-Malkin era, the winner of Game 5 in a series tied at 2 went on to win three out of six times.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.