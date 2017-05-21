Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Senators goalie has 'one of those nights' in Game 5 loss to Penguins
Chris Harlan | Sunday, May 21, 2017, 9:18 p.m.

The decision was unusual — benching a veteran goalie for only a little more than a minute — but the Senators were desperate.

“We were trying to change momentum a little bit,” said Craig Anderson, who already had allowed three first-period goals Sunday when his coach made him sit and watch for 88 seconds.

“It just didn't work.”

As soon as Anderson re-entered, the Penguins scored again when a shot bounced off the back of his left leg and found the net. He dismissed it as “bad luck, that's all it was. … It was just one of those nights.”

But on his 36th birthday, Anderson allowed four goals on 14 shots in a dreadful first period for the Senators, who lost 7-0 at PPG Paints Arena.

Anderson sat for the final two periods.

“They got the bounces, they got the good plays and they made some good shots,” Anderson said. “From top to bottom, it just wasn't good enough from all the guys in the white shirts tonight.”

The Senators failed to shift momentum in Game 5. But afterward, the question in the team's locker room was: What can they do to shift momentum in the series?

Game 6 is Tuesday in Ottawa, and the Senators trail 3-2. They've lost two games in a row and face elimination. Insisting this lopsided loss won't linger, Senators coach Guy Boucher pointed to Ottawa's 5-1 victory in Game 3.

“Did it leave a mark on Pittsburgh when we did that to them?” Boucher said. “They won the next game. In the playoffs, just like the season, your ability to rebound from a great game or a really bad game is necessary. We've done it all year.”

Ottawa's bench has no Stanley Cup-winning goalie to replace Anderson the way the Penguins replaced Marc-Andre Fleury after Game 3, so the veteran has two days to regroup. Anderson's teammates were vocal Sunday that they didn't give him enough support, and his coach added: “He's my man. I have total confidence in him, and I want him to know that.”

The Penguins scored once against Anderson in each of the first three games in this series but broke through with seven goals in a four-period span.

Anderson started Sunday with a 2.25 GAA in these playoffs.

“Good performance, bad performance, it doesn't matter,” Anderson said. “We still have another game to play. We can change our performance for the next game and be prepared to come out and do battle and give ourselves a chance.

“I think we've done a pretty good job throughout the playoffs,” he added, “whether we win or lose, being ready for the next game.”

The Senators looked unready at times Sunday when Olli Maatta, Sidney Crosby, Bryan Rust and Scott Wilson scored first-period goals. The team's second and third goals came about 4 minutes apart, with the third immediately after a failed clearing attempt by defenseman Chris Wideman.

“We were on our heels,” Anderson said. “… You start playing with a little more tension in your stick and in your hands. Sometimes the easy play is difficult to find. We gave them the puck numerous times when we had chances to get the puck out. That was the direct result of most of their goals.”

Anderson was benched briefly after Rust made it 3-0. Anderson said Boucher told him that he was trying to disrupt momentum without using a timeout, so be ready to re-enter. The Senators replaced him with backup Mike Condon, who played briefly for Penguins earlier this season.

“The playoffs are all about momentum,” Anderson said. “We tried to buy some time, get momentum back on our side. It just didn't work.”

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.

