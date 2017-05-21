Predators set for potentially history-making Game 6

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

NASVILLE, Tenn. — The Nashville Predators don't have their top center, and their captain is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

They still have Pekka Rinne in net.

And the Predators have a chance at history on their own ice, a win away from the first Stanley Cup Final berth in the franchise history.

As coach Peter Laviolette put it, the guys know what's at stake.

Standing in their way? The Anaheim Ducks, the only team to beat them in their home rink in the playoffs over the past two postseasons.

The Predators returned home with a 3-2 Western Conference finals lead after a 3-1 victory over the Ducks in Anaheim on Saturday. They can eliminate the Ducks on Monday night in Game 6.

“We obviously know what's at stake,” forward Colin Wilson said Sunday. “It is one game at a time, but we know our next win puts us in contention for the Stanley Cup. So it's something we're focused on, but it is just about that next game, getting the next win.”

The Predators are 10-1 at Bridgestone Arena the past two postseasons, and another record crowd is expected.

That leaves it up to the Predators to handle business on the ice.

“We got to put our foot on the gas pedal again and make sure we're ready to play,” Laviolette said.

Being in position to win the Campbell Bowl on home ice seemed remote Friday when the Predators announced their top scorer, center Ryan Johansen, would miss the rest of the postseason after emergency surgery on his left thigh. They also were without captain Mike Fisher because of injury.

Laviolette simply tapped Rinne, the three-time Vezina Trophy finalist and Nashville's strong farm system for help.

Pontus Aberg, who played only nine games with the Predators all season, scored the winner on his first career playoff goal. Of Nashville's 11 wins, 10 Predators have winning goals. Frederick Gaudreau, another Milwaukee call-up, helped fill in at center in his postseason debut and won 10 of 14 faceoffs against the best team on the dot in these playoffs.

Rinne, who shut out the Blackhawks twice in Chicago to open this postseason, improved to 11-4 in these playoffs with a 1.62 goals-against average and a .942 save percentage — all league highs this postseason.