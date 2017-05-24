Pirates notebook: Slumping McCutchen benched vs. Braves

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

ATLANTA — As he searches for ways to reverse a deepening slump, Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen was benched for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Braves.

On Tuesday, McCutchen went 0 for 5, including a pair of double-play grounders with runners in scoring position. He is batting .200 and has just one extra-base hit since May 14.

“(Hurdle) gave me the day off because of last night. The past couple nights, really,” McCutchen said.

Actually, the entire month of May has been a struggle. In 21 games this month, McCutchen is hitting .155 with a .521 OPS. He has driven in eight runs, including just one over the past week.

“I'm barreling some balls up, but I'm just not finding holes right now,” he said. “I'll be a little out in front on some balls and hook them. If I stay on them a little longer, those balls go up the middle (for hits), as opposed to going to the shortstop.”

McCutchen said there is no injury or mental stress behind his batting funk. He believes the problem lies in his upper body rotation as he swings.

“I know what it is,” McCutchen said. “It's just a matter of fixing it. I've got to keep working at it and create those good habits to be able to stay on balls. I know it's not going to happen overnight. The more I keep doing, the more I keep working, the better I'll be.”

Last season, when McCutchen was stuck in a career-worst rut, he was held out of the lineup for an entire series in early August. Hurdle did not say if McCutchen will start in Thursday's series finale against the Braves.

“We're taking it one day at a time,” Hurdle said, adding he needed to speak again with McCutchen before deciding.

McCutchen is intent on getting back into action quickly.

“As far as I know, it's one day down,” he said.

McCutchen said there has been no discussion about moving him out of the No. 3 spot in the lineup.

“I lay my head down at night, and I sleep pretty good,” McCutchen said. “Many people would like to think I'm beating myself up. I'm not. I know some people may feel I should be. But there's a lot of other things in the world that matter. I just try and put things in perspective every single night.

“I'm working. I'm doing everything I can to produce. You have your struggles. You learn from them. I definitely think it helps you. I just have to stick with the plan and keep going. That's it.”

Planet of the aches

• Gregory Polanco (strained left hamstring) appears ready to be to be activated from the disabled list Thursday. Polanco ran the bases at full speed Wednesday. “Early responses have been positive,” head athletic trainer Todd Tomczyk said. “He feels really good right now.”

• Antonio Bastardo (strained left quad) threw one inning Tuesday in extended spring training and is scheduled to toss one inning Thursday. He likely will begin a minor league rehab assignment in the next few days.

• Jameson Taillon (testicular cancer) will throw his second bullpen Thursday morning. “This isn't like Tommy John or an ACL (surgery),” Tomczyk said. “That's why it is day-to-day and week-to-week.”

• Josh Lindblom (left-side discomfort) threw a side session Wednesday. “He has responded better than we anticipated,” Tomczyk said.

Remain calm

During the third inning of Tuesday's game, warning buzzers went off and a message flashed on all the videoboards telling fans they needed to evacuate SunTrust Park. A few fans left their seats, but the warnings quickly were disabled and the game went on as normal.

A tweet sent by SunTrust Park's account said a “malfunction” was to blame for the disturbance. According to the Associated Press, a pan fire in a restaurant in right field triggered the alarms.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.