Three periods: Penguins hope to rekindle scoring in bunches

FIRST

scoring in bunches

The Penguins won the first two games of the Stanley Cup Final thanks in large part to a pair of three-goal flurries. In Game 1, they scored three times in the last five minutes of the first period en route to a 5-3 victory. In Game 3, they scored three times in the first four minutes of the third period to pull away for a 4-1 win.

While that's not necessarily the kind of thing the Penguins can count on heading into Game 5, they have pretty consistently scored goals in bunches at home this postseason.

In 12 home playoff games, they have scored twice in a span of three minutes eight times.

“We have to be ready,” Predators winger Viktor Arvidsson said. “They're a good team, and they can (create) chances from nothing. We have to be on our toes the whole time.”

second

gone fishing

For Mike Fisher, serving as the less notable person in a relationship is nothing new — that's how life works when you're married to country pop star Carrie Underwood. So the Nashville center probably never thought much of his regular match-up assignment with Sidney Crosby, who has spent more than seven minutes of his five-on-five ice time against Fisher in three of the four Stanley Cup Final games.

With Game 5 at PPG Paints Arena, coach Mike Sullivan will get a chance to decide whether to stick with the matchup trends from Game 4 and 3, which also included Colton Sissons squaring off against Evgeni Malkin, or to pursue different options.

In Game 2, most of Crosby's five-on-five ice time came against Sissons, while Malkin received pretty even doses of Calle Jarnkrok and Frederick Gaudreau.

third

home power

After going 0 for 6 on the power play in two games in Nashville, the Penguins might be able to count on a special teams boost in Game 5 at home.

Counting the regular season and playoffs, the Penguins have connected on 25.3 of their power plays at home this year, compared to 19.5 percent on the road.

Add in the fact Sullivan thought the Penguins looked better on the power play in Game 3 than they had previously in the series, and the team will probably have some special teams confidence Thursday night.

“I thought our power play really looked good,” Sullivan said. “We didn't score, but the movement, the momentum it got for our team I thought was where it needs to be.”

overtime

trust the process

No matter how Game 5 ends, look for Sullivan to stress the importance of what the Penguins did away from the puck and how they handled breakouts more than the final score and its implications for the Stanley Cup Final's outcome.

As much as it might frustrate fans to hear the coach nitpick details and spin the result forward rather than rejoice or vent, Sullivan simply sees no point in reacting severely one way or another to the scoreboard.

“The only way you can do your very best to control the outcome is to focus on the process,” he said. “You control what you can — it's our attitude, it's our effort, it's our attention to detail, our commitment level, our competitive spirit. … I'm not sure any other approach makes sense.”